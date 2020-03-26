Video: Searching for Epic Shots & Good Times with Kirt Voreis in 'California Grippin'

Mar 26, 2020
by Ian Hylands  
Cali Grippin

by Voreis
Earlier this year I had a chance to spend a few days shooting with Kirt Voreis for DEITY Components in California. Two years ago we shot a video project for Niner Bikes in the desert outside of Barstow, and while we made a really fun video and got some epic shots on that trip, we knew we weren't completely done with the location. Matt Collins came along to shoot video, and Kirt's friend Danny Silva helped out with everything. Big ups to those two for the amazing work! Kirt had a few new Fox Racing kits as well as the new Speedframe helmet so after shooting the desert we decided to shoot some trail riding footage as well. On the second day we hit up an old DH trail that Kirt new of near Arrowhead.

bigquotesI took a quick trip to SoCal in Feb. to meet up with Ian Hylands and Matt Collins for a DEITY Components photo shoot. We hit up Calico Ghost town outside of Barstow and then got some trail shots near Arrowhead, Ca. Was hoping for more footage but my ankle was missing home, ha. Always stoked to work with Matt and Ian on these projects.Kirt Voreis


DAY 1 - CALICO

Kirt Voreis launches a lofty table in the California desert on his mountain bike.

Kirt Voreis bikes packed and ready to go at sunrise during a mountain biking roadtrip in California

Kirt Voreis tapes his wrists before riding his mountain bike.
Matt Collins and Danny Silva getting ready to film Kirt.
Kirt Voreis tapes his wrists while Matt Collins and Danny Silva get ready to film

Uncle Jay came out to visit while we were filming. Always good to see him
Uncle Jay came out to visit while we were filming. Always good to see him!

Kirt Voreis does some early morning shovel work on the transition to the rock quarter pipe.
Kirt Voreis eyes up the rock quarter pipe before rolling into it.

Kirt Voreis eyes up the rock quarter pipe before rolling into it.

Kirt Voreis launches table in the California desert while Matt Collins and Danny Silva film him.
Kirt Voreis launches table in the California desert while Matt Collins and Danny Silva film him.

Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.

Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.
Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.

Kirt Voreis launches a lofty table in the California desert on his mountain bike.

Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.
Kirt Voreis launches table in the California desert while Matt Collins films him.

Kirt Voreis does a barspin in the California desert on his mountain bike.

Kirt Voreis relaxes in the dirt for a minute after a crash on his mountain bike.
Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California

Kirt Voreis does a one handed table in the California desert at sunset on his mountain bike.

Epic sunset while filming Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California
Epic sunset while filming Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California

DAY 2 - CRESTLINE

Kirt Voreis rides his mountain bike at Crestline in California

Kirt Voreis does a barspin while riding his mountain bike at Crestline in California
Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California

Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California
Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California


Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California



 Anytime I see Kirt in a video I absolutely have to watch it!
 Dick Pound.
 "since 97" thanks for sharing some history Kirt.
 F#$K YEAH VOREIS!

