Video: Searching for Epic Shots & Good Times with Kirt Voreis in 'California Grippin'

Earlier this year I had a chance to spend a few days shooting with Kirt Voreis for DEITY Components in California. Two years ago we shot a video project
for Niner Bikes in the desert outside of Barstow, and while we made a really fun video and got some epic shots on that trip, we knew we weren't completely done with the location. Matt Collins came along to shoot video, and Kirt's friend Danny Silva helped out with everything. Big ups to those two for the amazing work! Kirt had a few new Fox Racing kits as well as the new Speedframe helmet so after shooting the desert we decided to shoot some trail riding footage as well. On the second day we hit up an old DH trail that Kirt new of near Arrowhead.
|I took a quick trip to SoCal in Feb. to meet up with Ian Hylands and Matt Collins for a DEITY Components photo shoot. We hit up Calico Ghost town outside of Barstow and then got some trail shots near Arrowhead, Ca. Was hoping for more footage but my ankle was missing home, ha. Always stoked to work with Matt and Ian on these projects.—Kirt Voreis
DAY 1 - CALICO
Kirt Voreis tapes his wrists while Matt Collins and Danny Silva get ready to film
