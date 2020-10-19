Video: Searching for Gaps on the North Shore's 5th Horseman Trail

Oct 19, 2020
by Steve Vanderhoek  

5th Horseman! A true Shore classic and one of my favourite trails around. Starting with flow and ending in tech makes for a brilliant lap every time. I first rode this trail when I was probably 15 years old with Ken Maude (OG Shore legend and one of the owners of Lynn Valley Bikes) when my dad hired him to give me lessons, as I was all balls and no skill and kept crashing! Fast forward to 31 and I wanted to try and ride it like I never have before...pulling for some fresh gaps. Definitely some inspiration from my most recent shoots with Remy Metailler. Thanks for watching and thanks to my fiancé Kelsey Toevs for the filming, editing and putting up with me, enjoy!

Rider @svanderhoek
Filming and editing @toevs
Additional shot @joshyaron

Website: www.brandonartisphotography.com
IG: @_brandonartis
Facebook: @Brandon Artis Photography
Pinkbike: brandonartisphoto

Thanks to the companies that support me: NF, Devinci, Ride Concepts, Race Face, RideWrap, STFU, DrinkWize

Trek to the trail PC Brandon Artis

Pedal hard and pull PC Brandon Artis
First feature.. pedal hard and pull for a bonus landing.

Start of the tech PC Brandon Artis
Start of the tech section. The trail takes a drastic change here.

To gap or not to gap
Photo by Kelsey Toevs: Contemplating the gap. Possibly a first? Terrible run in, roughly 30ft out and sniper tranny with very little run out. Did it work?

Little dirt needed to make the options work. PC Brandon Artis
Some work needed to make this gap a reality.

Scared for this one PC Brandon Artis
Little nervous for this one!

PC Brandon Artis

Thanks so much for having a look! Happy gap hunting.

Steve Vanderhoek

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120107 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86019 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
83379 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
69722 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
69086 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
68938 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
66975 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60726 views

24 Comments

  • 13 0
 It's remarkable how easy you make such savage sections of trail look
  • 1 0
 The dh bike really helps haha.. #cheating
  • 4 0
 That was awesome! You nailed it - great riding. Cool edit. The dive into the ocean at the end was just like your riding - all in! Now I want a dh bike!
  • 3 0
 It would be hard to overstate to those here who haven't ridden this trail just how insane these interpretations of the the trail are!
  • 3 0
 Shit Steve is off line a little...oh wait no he just gapped into some craziness. This was so enjoyable. Thanks Steve
  • 3 0
 Hahaha! Thanks for watching dude.. appreciate it !
  • 1 0
 My favorite trail on the shore right now. I’m always super stoked when i just make it down everything. So much crazier than this video shows. Just insane riding Steve.
  • 1 0
 Well worth all the hard work. Watched this at least ten times. Scary enough trail knowing I’ll walk half of it!
  • 1 0
 This is one of those segments that’s filmed and edited very well, yet it lets the riding speak for itself. So sick.
  • 1 0
 Awesome edit! Savage riding!
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah steve! Killin it!
  • 2 0
 that was rad! great work
  • 1 0
 "Right to the bone!" - Oh I know that feeling.

f*cking amazing edit.
  • 1 0
 I’d say Kelsey killed it with the shooting!
  • 1 0
 Killed it is good in case anyone is wondering.
  • 1 0
 Death, Famine, War, Conquest, and Steve Vanderhoek to lead them all
  • 1 0
 Proper Shred Video!
  • 1 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 Heck yah so sick!
  • 1 0
 Atta be buddy! Dope
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 that is wild!
  • 1 0
 Siiiiick
  • 1 0
 Classic, amazing riding

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011375
Mobile Version of Website