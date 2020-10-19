Video: Searching for Gaps on the North Shore's 5th Horseman Trail

5th Horseman! A true Shore classic and one of my favourite trails around. Starting with flow and ending in tech makes for a brilliant lap every time. I first rode this trail when I was probably 15 years old with Ken Maude (OG Shore legend and one of the owners of Lynn Valley Bikes) when my dad hired him to give me lessons, as I was all balls and no skill and kept crashing! Fast forward to 31 and I wanted to try and ride it like I never have before...pulling for some fresh gaps. Definitely some inspiration from my most recent shoots with Remy Metailler. Thanks for watching and thanks to my fiancé Kelsey Toevs for the filming, editing and putting up with me, enjoy!Rider @svanderhoekFilming and editing @toevsAdditional shot @joshyaronWebsite: www.brandonartisphotography.comIG: @_brandonartisFacebook: @Brandon Artis PhotographyPinkbike: brandonartisphotoThanks to the companies that support me: NF, Devinci, Ride Concepts, Race Face, RideWrap, STFU, DrinkWizeFirst feature.. pedal hard and pull for a bonus landing.Start of the tech section. The trail takes a drastic change here.Photo by Kelsey Toevs: Contemplating the gap. Possibly a first? Terrible run in, roughly 30ft out and sniper tranny with very little run out. Did it work?Some work needed to make this gap a reality.Little nervous for this one!Thanks so much for having a look! Happy gap hunting.Steve Vanderhoek