Video: Searching for the Best Trails and Freeride Spots in the Netherlands

Vince Moonen getting sendy on a Dutch farm. Photo by Remco Veurink.

Inspired by one of the greatest mountain bike films ever made, Life Cycles. Photo by Remco Veurink.

Eline and Tristan shredding some of the best trails on offer. Photo's by Irmo Keizer

Lots of talent in one shot. Photo by Irmo Keizer.

Airtime for Tristan and Larissa. Photo's by Irmo Keizer

Tristan and Eline riding one the few rock gardens you will find here. Photo by Irmo Keizer.

With the help of Dutch farmers we were able to build a beautiful jump line in this cornfield. Photo by Remco Veurink.

Big Air Bag provided a fast and easy solution for Vince to try some new flip variations. Photo by Remco Veurink.

Behind the scenes at the farmhouse. Photo's by Remco Veurink.

The Netherlands is so flat that you can almost see the curve of the earth. It is also a country where the rising sea level is a constant silent enemy. Besides that, it's the country that brought home the first Olympic mountain bike medal in 1996. In this video, we have searched for the best trails, downhill tracks and freeride spots that you can find ‘On Dutch Ground’.A group of young talented riders have joined their forces and crossed the country from the northwest to the most southern part of the Low Lands. In this 8-minute long journey, you see the beauty of a country that's sculpted to survive the brute force of the sea.The video features some of the best Dutch riders. Born and raised in the ‘Achterhoek’, the rural corner of the Netherlands, Tristan Botteram (19) is the Dutch rising star in downhill mountain biking. A 4th place at the La Bresse Junior World Cup is currently his biggest achievement. A flashy whip and solid riding style are what the Canyon rider is known for.Larissa Hartog (19) has already become Dutch XC champion in the Junior category but that is definitely not all we will see from her. Living close to the sea, she can only dream of forests and hills in her day-to-day life, making her the ideal rider for this project. Eline Nijhuis (25) is a 4-time Dutch Downhill champion who knows how to ride bikes. While her racing days are over, the fast past and clean style are still there.Hailing from the only part of the country which contains ‘hills', Vince Moonen (24) is not only a talented freerider with balls as big as his moves but also a creative builder who's helped build some of the best riding spots in the country.'On Dutch Ground' is a production of Fiets Magazine in cooperation with Fine Line Media and supported by Giant Bicycles Benelux, Canyon, BBB and Big Airbag.