Video: Seaside Trials with Danny MacAskill

"Danny MacAskill x adidas Outdoor: Welcome to the Family” announces my new partnership with adidas Outdoor after having been partnered with Five Ten for almost a decade. I had so much fun getting creative in the scottish sun on the mountain 'Buachaille Etive Beag' near Glenncoe and in and around the turquoise waters of Dunbar harbour. We lucked out with the weather big time! I hope you enjoy the video! — Danny MacAskill