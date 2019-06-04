Video: Seaside Trials with Danny MacAskill

Danny MacAskill is celebrating his switch to Adidas clothing with this trials and enduro edit filmed in Glencoe and Dunbar. Danny will be working with Adidas for apparel but stays part of the Endura family for helmet, gloves and protection.
|"Danny MacAskill x adidas Outdoor: Welcome to the Family” announces my new partnership with adidas Outdoor after having been partnered with Five Ten for almost a decade. I had so much fun getting creative in the scottish sun on the mountain 'Buachaille Etive Beag' near Glenncoe and in and around the turquoise waters of Dunbar harbour. We lucked out with the weather big time! I hope you enjoy the video!—Danny MacAskill
18 Comments
Me: 3 foot drop. Backs up 50 yards. Nope still to close :/
Post a Comment