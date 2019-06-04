VIDEOS

Video: Seaside Trials with Danny MacAskill

Jun 4, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Danny MacAskill is celebrating his switch to Adidas clothing with this trials and enduro edit filmed in Glencoe and Dunbar. Danny will be working with Adidas for apparel but stays part of the Endura family for helmet, gloves and protection.

bigquotes"Danny MacAskill x adidas Outdoor: Welcome to the Family” announces my new partnership with adidas Outdoor after having been partnered with Five Ten for almost a decade. I had so much fun getting creative in the scottish sun on the mountain 'Buachaille Etive Beag' near Glenncoe and in and around the turquoise waters of Dunbar harbour. We lucked out with the weather big time! I hope you enjoy the video!Danny MacAskill












18 Comments

  • + 6
 That start drop.

Me: 3 foot drop. Backs up 50 yards. Nope still to close :/
  • + 4
 Is Addidas some fake version of Adidas because he should not be working with them. (Or the proof readers here at PB are shocking)
  • + 2
 Always amazed at his riding, but am I the only one wondering about the story behind the foot bridge over what looks like an old canal that's in the middle of the water now?
  • + 3
 That bail from the roof would have broken both legs and ankels on most people!
  • + 3
 Who knew you could make such a dynamic video with all static shots?! Awesome.
  • + 3
 Exactly. Really nice editing.
  • + 4
 holy sh*t. classic Danny MacAskill always delivers!
  • + 0
 There is a typo in the first paragraph on the word Adidas. I find it easy to spell by remembering a little acronym: All Day I Dream About Snickers.
  • + 2
 *Sneakers Wink
  • + 3
 All Day I Dream About Shredding Wink
  • + 3
 Addidas are German so they make Laufschuhe, sneakers are Nikke.
  • + 1
 I think I saw Warner in adidas clothing in some vid the other day. Didn't realise they had gotten into mtb clothing.
  • + 2
 Not the first time they tried, I bought some in the late 90s.
  • + 1
 Claw is also sponsored by them iirc.
  • + 2
 Wow....Danny is always smiling. Go Danny
  • + 1
 My knees hurt after just watching that! Awesome!!
  • + 1
 Adidas owns 5.10...
  • + 1
 Yes. Since end of 2011. I was surprised to find out about that a few months ago.

