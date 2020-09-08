Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion

Can You Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion?
If you've spent much time online, you might have seen videos of people seating their truck tires by using explosions. Which got me thinking: Would that detonation strategy also work on a mountain bike wheel and tire? We spent the day with some Quick-Start and a fire extinguisher to find out. Oh, and please don't try this at home.
Other than that, and this from a guy who burned his eyebrows more than once - hilarious video. I was really hoping you might be on to something.
Their problem was igniting the liquid and not fumes. To get an explosion, you need access to oxygen, which doesn’t happen under the surface of the liquid. Don’t do this (necessarily) but putting a tea/tablespoon of gasoline and letting it sit should allow the fumes to spread across the tire. Also, try to ignite the portion that isn’t liquid. I would also recommend going through and doing the chemistry: seeing how much gas you would need to add one atmosphere of gas to the tire and work your way up to there.
Would have been way more entertaining if it even had a remote chance of working.
