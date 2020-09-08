Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion

Sep 8, 2020
by Mike Levy  



Can You Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion?


If you've spent much time online, you might have seen videos of people seating their truck tires by using explosions. Which got me thinking: Would that detonation strategy also work on a mountain bike wheel and tire? We spent the day with some Quick-Start and a fire extinguisher to find out. Oh, and please don't try this at home.

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
86497 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
69918 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
65853 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
55235 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
46637 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
43633 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
43059 views
Mondraker Goes Aluminum Only on 2021 Summum Downhill Bike - Across the Pond Beaver
41271 views

34 Comments

  • 18 0
 Not to kill the party vibe, but its worth mentioning that doing this on car/truck tires can be life threatening if done incorrectly.

Other than that, and this from a guy who burned his eyebrows more than once - hilarious video. I was really hoping you might be on to something.
  • 18 0
 Dude, why didn't you just remove the valve core and inject a shed load straight in?
  • 19 2
 I love injecting loads straight in
  • 1 1
 @mnorris122: awh so sorry, accidental down click and it wont let me correct my fat fingers! proper lol moment reading your comment.
  • 12 0
 I just read the title and before the thumbnail loaded I knew it was Mike Levy attempting that. He's consistent with his own brand I gotta give him that.
  • 11 0
 Safety flip flops!
  • 1 0
 Exactly first thing I thought. Everything security and doing this in flip flops! Nice Mr Levi!
  • 5 0
 You... you need to let some air in. After it burned out for the first time there wasn't any oxygen left to do anything... also I'm not sure how spraying it on the tire from a side is supposed to seat it.
  • 6 0
 And like that, most of California is gone.
  • 4 0
 not butane, ether. good ole starting fluid will make your day more interesting.
  • 5 0
 dam you guys, I was going to do this for one of my own videos!
  • 3 0
 Ali - give it a go with Coca Cola and Mentos!
  • 1 0
 You can still do it, you just have to succeed!

Their problem was igniting the liquid and not fumes. To get an explosion, you need access to oxygen, which doesn’t happen under the surface of the liquid. Don’t do this (necessarily) but putting a tea/tablespoon of gasoline and letting it sit should allow the fumes to spread across the tire. Also, try to ignite the portion that isn’t liquid. I would also recommend going through and doing the chemistry: seeing how much gas you would need to add one atmosphere of gas to the tire and work your way up to there.
  • 2 1
 It's not an explosion, it's a conflagration, aka just a fire, a fast combustion. An explosion means the flame-front goes faster than the speed of sound. If a supersonic flame-front hit the inside of your tire, pretty sure seating the bead wouldn't be an issue, because the bead might be all that's left. Just like there aren't explosions in a car engine in normal operation, either. Though many people truly think there are. I mean, they are called internal _combustion_ engines, not internal _explosion_ engines.
  • 1 0
 Couldn't have done the least bit of research to learn the correct fuel to use? Ether, starter fluid (usually ether anyway), most brake cleaners. You need something that burns as fast as possible.

Would have been way more entertaining if it even had a remote chance of working.
  • 4 0
 You are using wrong stuff, try with brake cleaner or ether
  • 3 0
 Flip flops and safety gear. Like me doing my best chain sawing. All the best work gets done in flipflops
  • 3 0
 New Schwalbe Tire, Super Fire Frank
  • 3 0
 We have done this a lot while off-roading trucks. You need starter fluid.
  • 3 0
 Should have used a control tire.
  • 3 0
 Killed by death? Nah. Killed by tires.
  • 1 0
 This is a glimpse into the evolving world of "alternative science", and a sets the course for a dim--if interesting--future for society.
  • 2 0
 Should have used hair spray as the fuel, like a potato cannon. It would have SET the tire bead much better.
  • 1 0
 Seating is tire is easy with an air compressor or bike tire inflator. Just remove the valve core when doing because it allows higher volume of air flow and less resistance.
  • 2 0
 lockdown takes its toll Smile
  • 2 0
 you need to take 2k$ carbon rims, they burn better than Aluminum
  • 1 0
 that kept me on the edge of my seat
  • 1 0
 That safety vest doesn't look flame retardant. Expect a visit from OHAS.
  • 1 0
 OSHA*
  • 1 0
 Looks like he's just spraying the edge. Doesn't work that way
  • 1 0
 This is the most entertained I've been in weeks
  • 1 0
 Nothing spells safety gear better than flipflops Smile
  • 1 0
 Don't let this distract you from the Grim Donut
  • 2 3
 Shoot the gas in the valve! And eat a freaking sandwich Mike geeze...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010407
Mobile Version of Website