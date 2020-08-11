Pinkbike.com
Video: Sedona Shreds with Kirt Voreis & Some Young Rippers
Aug 11, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Sedona Share the Shred
by
Voreis
Took a trip to Sedona this spring to check out the bike park and hit the trails. Ended up rolling my ankle and made a trade with some young rippers, Olivia Silva and Lillee Jenkins. So rad to see these young ladies shredding MTBs!
—
Kirt Voreis
@MattCollins video for @NinerBikes
Videos
Kirt Voreis
2 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
chriskneeland
(22 mins ago)
Say what you will about how Voreis smells, but the dude can still rip a bike.
1
0
ddd
(10 mins ago)
Voreis smells amazing
