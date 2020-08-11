Video: Sedona Shreds with Kirt Voreis & Some Young Rippers

Aug 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Sedona Share the Shred

by Voreis
bigquotesTook a trip to Sedona this spring to check out the bike park and hit the trails. Ended up rolling my ankle and made a trade with some young rippers, Olivia Silva and Lillee Jenkins. So rad to see these young ladies shredding MTBs!Kirt Voreis


@MattCollins video for @NinerBikes

Posted In:
Videos Kirt Voreis


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Say what you will about how Voreis smells, but the dude can still rip a bike.
  • 1 0
 Voreis smells amazing

