Video: Self-Filmed Solo Riding in 'Succession'

Oct 28, 2022
by Max McCulloch  

I’ve shot a few of these self-filmed videos over the years and thought it would be good to mix it up for this one. After playing around with a few things, the repeating shots stood out the most (and looked pretty funny), so I thought I might as well lean into that as much as I could. The hope is people will find it visually interesting and a bit out of the ordinary. I’m by no means a visual effects artist so I’m sure there will be a few flaws to pick out, but it was a fun project to put together. Thanks to Jean at Rossignol for supporting my weird ideas!



Bike: Rossignol Heretic XT with NOBL TR37 Wheels.
Trails: United Riders of Cumberland
Photo: Nichole Chun

15 Comments

  • 8 0
 That was fun, nice work Max!
  • 4 0
 I didn't realize my trail rebuild was on Vancouver Island ha ha. Entertaining video and good to see something with some imagination.
  • 3 0
 Really interesting edit in the land of repetitive same-ness edits. Awesome work!!
  • 3 0
 Super cool! For sure not all Cumby trails! Like it!
  • 2 0
 That was so rad! Always love the self filmed videos, but the creativity for this is incredible. Nice work!
  • 2 0
 This was super rad. Love the creativity mixed in with proper riding. Very well done!
  • 2 0
 Nice one Max that was sick!
  • 2 0
 Holy hell did I enjoy this! Well done!!
  • 1 0
 I thought this scenario only happened in my dreams!... Nice work maxy! Shredding!
  • 2 0
 Great output!
  • 2 0
 Send in the clones!
  • 1 0
 Malkovich malkovich! Malkovich?
  • 1 0
 I really enjoy this. What Camera did you use?
  • 1 1
 Does Rossignol actually manufacture their own frames?
  • 1 0
 So good!!





