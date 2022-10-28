Video: Self-Filmed Solo Riding in 'Succession'

I’ve shot a few of these self-filmed videos over the years and thought it would be good to mix it up for this one. After playing around with a few things, the repeating shots stood out the most (and looked pretty funny), so I thought I might as well lean into that as much as I could. The hope is people will find it visually interesting and a bit out of the ordinary. I’m by no means a visual effects artist so I’m sure there will be a few flaws to pick out, but it was a fun project to put together. Thanks to Jean at Rossignol for supporting my weird ideas!Bike: Rossignol Heretic XT with NOBL TR37 Wheels.Trails: United Riders of CumberlandPhoto: Nichole Chun