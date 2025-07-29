Powered by Outside

Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Continues to Astound in 'Foreverish Ep. 2'

Jul 29, 2025
by SRAM  

Words: SRAM

Creativity is an essential piece to performance of any kind. Developed in the pressure-cooker of high-level competition, Brandon’s expressive approach to riding bled into his desire to create content that mirrored and highlighted what he was doing outside of the confines of a slopestyle course. Aligning himself with other like-minded people who were chasing their own veins of creativity helped grow and push each other’s limits, rising the tide of what was possible and developing their craft to new highs.

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch SRAM Brandon Semenuk


Author Info:
SramMedia avatar

Member since Apr 1, 2011
184 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
80955 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
58566 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
50648 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
45871 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
38173 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
35368 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
33936 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
29922 views

50 Comments
  • 1611
 That whip to manual landing on a hip was witchcraft.
  • 190
 Yeah that was ridiculous. Had to rewatch a couple times
  • 260
 Cool whip.
  • 40
 It didn't even look real ha. So ridiculous
  • 30
 Yeah, that was wild. Came here to comment on it.
  • 60
 We all know you all want to watch that again. It's at 5:28
  • 21
 @bigtim: comment of the century
  • 70
 @bigtim: why are you saying it like that?
  • 30
 @rifffueledstoke: What are you talking about, I'm just saying it. Cool whip.
  • 530
 He's unreal, the only trick I could hope to duplicate of his is leaving my bike on the bus.
  • 541
 did he get the bike back from the bus? Smile
  • 130
 WE NEED ANSWERS
  • 50
 @zmums: He did... but the bike wasn't happy about what happened: www.pinkbike.com/photo/2348654
  • 20
 @the-forfather: dude the skid lid with the goggles. I wanted to be semenuk so bad back then. Remember the old Nike 6.0's?
  • 321
 Me and my son randomly ended up in the shuttle van with these gents at Coast Gravity Park a couple weeks ago where they were just ripping laps and seemed like real good dudes. No attitude, no vibes, just riding and having fun.
  • 252
 One can never have enough Cilantra...
  • 51
 Cilantra and Sun Chips, the secret to his superpowers?
  • 110
 These videos are amazing. Such cool insight into one of the greatest cycling athletes of all time. Athletes of this caliber, especially in a sport that involves so much risk, have a different way of addressing fear and motivation. I would really like to see more content that explores this.
  • 120
 That slow-mo where he is drifting his back wheel across a side slope, that's just some amazing control. The guy is a magician!
  • 40
 They're not kidding about Aptos being his second home. I'm honestly surprised he hasn't bought a house here yet.

This video for me really hit an awesome spot. It's been amazing to see how a village literally raised a generation. The Aptos Village and everyone that came out of that and/or was heavily associated with it grew up and built lives and changed the industry and it never would have happened with the right mix of people at the right time in the right place with the right support.

Isaac is absolutely crushing it and it's been pretty rad to watch him develop and I'm sure he would agree that it wouldn't have happened without guys like Brandon to help hone his craft.

Man.... I really enjoyed this. What a great project. I love that there's a window into who Brandon is and it pays respect to the journey and everyone involved. Good look guys.
  • 105
 Too bad they're sponsored by different frame companies but would love to see a video of Semenuk and Goldstone going out for a day. Such fluid riders.
  • 30
 Thought the same
  • 90
 Both redbull so it could happen!
  • 20
 They gotta start selling the trek sesh people would immediately like the brand a lot more because for some reason so many hate on them. I know I would buy one if it came out. I’m already building my trek slash gen 5 into something a bit more like a sesh.
  • 20
 Agree. Rarely do I see any of their C3 Project riders on the high pivot Session or Slash. Pretty much only promos.
  • 51
 Has always pushed the envelope and driven the sport...not the GOAT...a true savant...
  • 40
 I hope producer Brandon is not pissed at the typo at around 6:40. Bet he's stoked on the focus nail at 6:14 though.
  • 20
 PHOTOGRPAHER
  • 50
 It's clear he can do whatever he wants to do on a bike.
  • 40
 And a car and most likely anything.
  • 40
 They finally made a mountain bike my antique collecting mom would buy!
  • 30
 Anybody know what bike that is at the end? The white frame bike at 7:20 and on?
  • 30
 Custom freeride big rig that they call a Sesh. Whole story here on it: racing.trekbikes.com/stories/c3-project/brandon-semenuk-sesh-trek-mountain-bike-development
  • 50
 @bryanjoh: looks like a sesh
  • 10
 @bryanjoh: Appreciate it man. Thing is awesome.
  • 62
 T SAGE!! 2SixStalions represent!

Dope vid ✌️
  • 20
 What a great piece. It's refreshing to learn WHO the athlete is for a change, not just WHAT they do. More please!
  • 20
 Gypsy Tales has a great podcast with him. Learned a lot about how he grew up, and how his career started both in bikes and rally. Very interesting listen! www.youtube.com/watch?v=27AgwQivAIQ
  • 10
 So fluid as always! Nice to see the human side to him too. Also... Did R-dog get his ears pinned back!?
  • 21
 I have those shoes! fukn sick bro
  • 10
 What's up with the shockcord assist system?
  • 10
 Bike at the end is gorgeous
  • 20
 It Delftinitely is.
  • 10
 Anyone know the name of the music track (4:45 onward)?
  • 10
 What happened to the video? It says video unavailable!
  • 10
 An absolute freak on a bike. He makes everything look effortless!
  • 10
 He makes everything look effortless!
  • 43
 NUK IF YOU BUCK
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017999
Mobile Version of Website