Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Continues to Astound in 'Foreverish Ep. 2'

Creativity is an essential piece to performance of any kind. Developed in the pressure-cooker of high-level competition, Brandon’s expressive approach to riding bled into his desire to create content that mirrored and highlighted what he was doing outside of the confines of a slopestyle course. Aligning himself with other like-minded people who were chasing their own veins of creativity helped grow and push each other’s limits, rising the tide of what was possible and developing their craft to new highs.
This video for me really hit an awesome spot. It's been amazing to see how a village literally raised a generation. The Aptos Village and everyone that came out of that and/or was heavily associated with it grew up and built lives and changed the industry and it never would have happened with the right mix of people at the right time in the right place with the right support.
Isaac is absolutely crushing it and it's been pretty rad to watch him develop and I'm sure he would agree that it wouldn't have happened without guys like Brandon to help hone his craft.
Man.... I really enjoyed this. What a great project. I love that there's a window into who Brandon is and it pays respect to the journey and everyone involved. Good look guys.
Dope vid ✌️