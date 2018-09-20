Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Semenuk, Slalom & Subarus
Sep 19, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Brandon Semenuk and Martin Rowe go head-to-head in a dual slalom in 2019 Subaru WRX STIs. Fastest two runs combined wins.
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
preach
(6 mins ago)
well...i'm glad he's having fun doing what he loves but it's about 1000% less fun to watch than him throwing it down on a slopestyle/rampage/DJ run
[Reply]
+ 1
davec113
(6 mins ago)
WRX STi. Same car since 2004 with a weak motor from the 90s. Use as depicted likely voids warranty.
[Reply]
