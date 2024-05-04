Video: Trackside Highlights from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCheck out the trackside highlights from qualis and training in Fort William ahead of the UCI Downhill World Cup.WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


18 Comments
  • 18 2
 You guys are killing the sport so many of us deeply love.

Cutting off so much of its heritage, only to pack it as condensed as possible into a mainstream tv slot that you think will get viewing numbers.

It probably won’t, but in the meantime you’re ruining something that was much appreciated and cherished by the core fans.
  • 4 12
flag sanchofula (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 The sport hadn’t changed, just the remote coverage.

Maybe core fans should go to the races, being all core like you are, that’ll certainly save the sport from ruin.
  • 6 0
 @sanchofula: yup, I would if they were in my country
  • 2 5
 Yeah, horrible...now think back to when you had to buy a VHS cassette at the end of the season just to see downhill on film...it' not really that bad. Why not be angry at Red Bull for not bidding more on the UCI contract to provide you free coverage.
  • 1 0
 @sanchofula: I'd happily travel to all the Southern Hemisphere races....
  • 12 0
 The worst thing is, semi footage was Filmed and showed in the big screens at the track, all they needed to do was broadcast it.
  • 9 0
 If you’re not going to stream the semis what’s the point in them?
  • 8 0
 MoiMoi TV and Ed Bull Media are better than...this :-(
  • 3 0
 I think I’m done with bothering following dh.. love the sport but honestly can’t b f’d.. can’t watch semis, why the f are there semis anyway.. im actually at the point where it don’t care and flatly refuse to fall in line with the revenue raising efforts of whatever multi national f’wit company bought the rights to monetize it.. I’m just gonna go ride my bike instead..
  • 3 0
 This is literally the same/slightly worse somehow? type of coverage MoiMoi gives us / Ed Masters gives us / WynTv gives us on a WEEKLY basis

For being the "official" organization behind all this bicycle racing... it should be 1,2,3? steps above. AT LEAST
  • 5 0
 Get rid of semis. Let top 60 men rave. Broadcast 30. Uci Sux
  • 3 0
 Thou Shalt Not Rave.
  • 1 0
 And if they need to monetize, have the stream on one website (like RedbullTV), available to the entire world. Charge a flat fee for a season-long package of just DH race coverage.

I know this is impossible due to the corporate legal rights mumbo jumbo but that's the only way I'd pay at this point. Instead you'll find me sailing the high seas.
  • 4 0
 Whoop is the sound of the embarrassment
  • 3 0
 No.
  • 1 0
 This a new low for the Downhill coverage, even Chris Ball must by embarrassed by this.
  • 1 0
 Whoop Whoop that's the sound of the Beast
  • 1 0
 Nice of Tahnee to lend her kits to the boys in the team







