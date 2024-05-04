Watch
Video: Trackside Highlights from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 4, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
18 Comments
Check out the trackside highlights from qualis and training in Fort William ahead of the UCI Downhill World Cup.
—
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,084 articles
18 Comments
18
2
svenie
FL
(8 hours ago)
You guys are killing the sport so many of us deeply love.
Cutting off so much of its heritage, only to pack it as condensed as possible into a mainstream tv slot that you think will get viewing numbers.
It probably won’t, but in the meantime you’re ruining something that was much appreciated and cherished by the core fans.
[Reply]
4
12
sanchofula
(6 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
The sport hadn’t changed, just the remote coverage.
Maybe core fans should go to the races, being all core like you are, that’ll certainly save the sport from ruin.
[Reply]
6
0
You2
FL
(6 hours ago)
@sanchofula
: yup, I would if they were in my country
[Reply]
2
5
trailtools
(5 hours ago)
Yeah, horrible...now think back to when you had to buy a VHS cassette at the end of the season just to see downhill on film...it' not really that bad. Why not be angry at Red Bull for not bidding more on the UCI contract to provide you free coverage.
[Reply]
1
0
Bike1Bike1Bike
(2 hours ago)
@sanchofula
: I'd happily travel to all the Southern Hemisphere races....
[Reply]
12
0
You2
FL
(6 hours ago)
The worst thing is, semi footage was Filmed and showed in the big screens at the track, all they needed to do was broadcast it.
[Reply]
9
0
DannyJB
(6 hours ago)
If you’re not going to stream the semis what’s the point in them?
[Reply]
8
0
2pi
(7 hours ago)
MoiMoi TV and Ed Bull Media are better than...this :-(
[Reply]
3
0
houli77
(3 hours ago)
I think I’m done with bothering following dh.. love the sport but honestly can’t b f’d.. can’t watch semis, why the f are there semis anyway.. im actually at the point where it don’t care and flatly refuse to fall in line with the revenue raising efforts of whatever multi national f’wit company bought the rights to monetize it.. I’m just gonna go ride my bike instead..
[Reply]
3
0
bradjewell
FL
(2 hours ago)
This is literally the same/slightly worse somehow? type of coverage MoiMoi gives us / Ed Masters gives us / WynTv gives us on a WEEKLY basis
For being the "official" organization behind all this bicycle racing... it should be 1,2,3? steps above. AT LEAST
[Reply]
5
0
Rileyplummer
FL
(6 hours ago)
Get rid of semis. Let top 60 men rave. Broadcast 30. Uci Sux
[Reply]
3
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(5 hours ago)
Thou Shalt Not Rave.
[Reply]
1
0
Jvhowube
FL
(58 mins ago)
And if they need to monetize, have the stream on one website (like RedbullTV), available to the entire world. Charge a flat fee for a season-long package of just DH race coverage.
I know this is impossible due to the corporate legal rights mumbo jumbo but that's the only way I'd pay at this point. Instead you'll find me sailing the high seas.
[Reply]
4
0
trnxxx
(8 hours ago)
Whoop is the sound of the embarrassment
[Reply]
3
0
Muckal
(8 hours ago)
No.
[Reply]
1
0
darlos-finest-son
FL
(11 mins ago)
This a new low for the Downhill coverage, even Chris Ball must by embarrassed by this.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(7 hours ago)
Whoop Whoop that's the sound of the Beast
[Reply]
1
0
dkendy1
FL
(3 hours ago)
Nice of Tahnee to lend her kits to the boys in the team
[Reply]
