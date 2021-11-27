Video: Zach Spears Sends Big Dirt Jump Tricks in 'Up For Grabs'

Nov 27, 2021
by Zach Spears  

I've always wanted to put together an edit showcasing the best of my dirt jumping ability and finally made it happen. Growing up and living near Houston, Tx the mtb scene is a bit lacking for slopestyle riding, but I've always tried to make the best out of it. I decided to make the trip to Colorado to throw down some lines I had always wanted to do and topped it all of with some dream tricks of mine at my riding spot in Texas. I can't thank Jackson Jenkins enough for putting his time into filming and putting the edit together for me! Also he came up with the name "Up For Grabs" since I broke both my wrists filming for this, haha!

Song: Born to Die - King Khan and The Shrines

Photos by: Jackson Jenkins and David Lieb

Superman seatgrab from my private compound in Texas. Photo David Lieb

Backflip Tailwhip from my private riding spot here in Texas. Photo David Lieb

Flatspin from valmont bike park. Photo Jackson Jenkins

360 T bog from valmont bike park. Photo Jackson Jenkins

Backflip can can from the XL slope line at Ruby Hill. Photo Jackson Jenkins


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Video was super rad and those pictures are sick! Wish there was more to ride in Texas!

