Video: Zach Spears Sends Big Dirt Jump Tricks in 'Up For Grabs'

I've always wanted to put together an edit showcasing the best of my dirt jumping ability and finally made it happen. Growing up and living near Houston, Tx the mtb scene is a bit lacking for slopestyle riding, but I've always tried to make the best out of it. I decided to make the trip to Colorado to throw down some lines I had always wanted to do and topped it all of with some dream tricks of mine at my riding spot in Texas. I can't thank Jackson Jenkins enough for putting his time into filming and putting the edit together for me! Also he came up with the name "Up For Grabs" since I broke both my wrists filming for this, haha!Song: Born to Die - King Khan and The ShrinesPhotos by: Jackson Jenkins and David Lieb