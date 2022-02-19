Video: Sending Flips & Whips on Big Jumps in France

Ken Desmazeau is 22 years old from south of Paris, he has been riding William Robert's spot for the last two years. This spot is giving him the motivation to push his limits and to innovate on his freeride bike. He rides a 180 mm singlespeed freeride bike, he's able to do barspin and tailwhip and he put that to uses.This year he's been riding for Hutchinson tires, thanks to them for supporting a young rider.He learned 360 tailwhips and then imported them on his freeride bike. he tried to translate as much as he can his dirt jump tricks list on his big bike to stand out from the other riders.the idea of the half cab drop came several months ago, he trained on flat ground, took his chain off and sent it directly on the mulch drop. it took only twelve tries to stomp it!the video was filmed in one day by Alan Perreard.thanks to Alan Perreard for the videothanks to Hutchinson for the supportthanks to William Robert for the spot