close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Sending Flips & Whips on Big Jumps in France

Feb 19, 2022
by ken  

Ken Desmazeau is 22 years old from south of Paris, he has been riding William Robert's spot for the last two years. This spot is giving him the motivation to push his limits and to innovate on his freeride bike. He rides a 180 mm singlespeed freeride bike, he's able to do barspin and tailwhip and he put that to uses.

This year he's been riding for Hutchinson tires, thanks to them for supporting a young rider.


He learned 360 tailwhips and then imported them on his freeride bike. he tried to translate as much as he can his dirt jump tricks list on his big bike to stand out from the other riders.


the idea of the half cab drop came several months ago, he trained on flat ground, took his chain off and sent it directly on the mulch drop. it took only twelve tries to stomp it!

the video was filmed in one day by Alan Perreard.

thanks to Alan Perreard for the video
thanks to Hutchinson for the support
thanks to William Robert for the spot

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
71197 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
63211 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
57356 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
49466 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
42623 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
34779 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
34295 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
33612 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007928
Mobile Version of Website