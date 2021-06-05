Video: Sending Flow Trails in Germany

Jun 5, 2021
by Sascha BamHill  
Nutbush - Big Balls

by BamHill
Over the last years the MTB Gravity Sport has become more suitable for the masses - so the trails and tracks become too. Flow has become a big name in the scene, but does everything that is flow have to be simple? Definitely not, even a technical and large jump line can be flow.


Big Balls Line - Nutbush Forest

Freeride never dies .
Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill has been an integral part of the gravity scene in Germany for years... probably for decades. Even if he is no longer one of the youngsters at the age of 38, he is still motivated to shovel and send big lines.


Big Balls Line - Nutbush Forest

Camera: Thanh Ebert Media
Cut: Bam Hill
Text: Sascha Bamberg (http://www.dirtstylers.de/)
Sound: Nick Ray – Chemical Rising

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Sorry you lost the spot. This is a problem across Germany, and we are having similar problems in Berlin. Luckily, we have some clubs that are getting organised and are actively speaking with forest management to try and find suitable solutions for trails to exist in the forests. There was a very heavy increase in MTB traffic on the trails since Corona started in conjunction with a large uptick in general forest use by non-cyclists as people weren’t able to travel so much. We noticed a large increase in trail sabotage and we experienced much more conflict from other forest users in that time too. But like you say, mountain biking isn’t going away and the sooner that is realised, the better. There are organisations working nationwide on trail advocacy such as the DIMB (www.dimb.de), maybe they can offer some assistance with the situation in your area?
  • 1 0
 Cool video! Bike looks hot!
  • 1 0
 What's gonna happen when the real Bam Hill hits the trails?

