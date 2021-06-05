Video: Sending Flow Trails in Germany

Over the last years the MTB Gravity Sport has become more suitable for the masses - so the trails and tracks become too. Flow has become a big name in the scene, but does everything that is flow have to be simple? Definitely not, even a technical and large jump line can be flow. Freeride never dies .
Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill has been an integral part of the gravity scene in Germany for years... probably for decades. Even if he is no longer one of the youngsters at the age of 38, he is still motivated to shovel and send big lines.
Camera: Thanh Ebert Media
Cut: Bam Hill
Text: Sascha Bamberg (http://www.dirtstylers.de/)
Sound: Nick Ray – Chemical Rising
