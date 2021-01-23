Video: Sending Gaps & Railing Turns in Maydena

Jan 23, 2021
by Ryan Finlay  
Baxter Maiwald shows off some local lines in Maydena

by rfphotographics
Baxter finds some big hucks and shreds some of his favourite trails on his downhill bike at Maydena Bike Park.




Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


 That was pretty rad
 hit it with a stick!

