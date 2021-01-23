Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Sending Gaps & Railing Turns in Maydena
Jan 23, 2021
by
Ryan Finlay
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Baxter Maiwald shows off some local lines in Maydena
by
rfphotographics
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 366
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
Baxter finds some big hucks and shreds some of his favourite trails on his downhill bike at Maydena Bike Park.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
72337 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
63009 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
51594 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
45755 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
45126 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
44942 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
42193 views
Slack Randoms: Kangaroo Headbutts, Skiers vs Snowboarders & Cannondale Raven Guitars
37703 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
boomforeal
(8 mins ago)
That was pretty rad
[Reply]
1
0
baca262
(7 mins ago)
hit it with a stick!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.007965
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment