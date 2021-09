From up to down at new Siberian bikepark in Sheregesh.In the middle of August the guys from the bike park "Sheregesh" invited me to conduct a master class in dirt jumping. Taking this opportunity, I decided to drive along local trails and take a small profile.I am glad that such places for riding are appearing in the center of Siberia!Thank you for shooting: Anastasia Zhdanova and Vitaly ProkopyevI thank GT and Trial-Sport for their support!