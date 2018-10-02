VIDEOS

Video: Sending it into Autumn with the Tackiest Dirt

Oct 2, 2018
by Fanatik Bike Company  
Autumn's Offering

by fanatikbikeco
By August, the persistent wave of heat had killed any desire or drive for bike riding. Afternoon rips turned into afternoon dips in the lake, and the trail bike was relegated to the garage, slowly and sadly leaking air from its tires. Then, just as the summer daze seemed to be setting into a perpetual purgatory of lazy afternoons and lazier weekends, the autumnal equinox rolled in with a week of solid rain.

Plants and people both rejoiced, perking up to a newfound desire to get out and RIDE! Autumn's offering of tacky dirt and tolerable temps, along with the quickly shortening days and the looming threat of a dreary, dark winter saw a spark rekindled in our eyes - we pulled the bikes out of the basement and got out for some of the best shredding of our lives.

Rider: Jadyn Welch
Video: Doug Jambor
Bike: Evil - The Offering
Soundtrack: Took Me Away by Sasquatch

