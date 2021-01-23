Video: Sending Jumps & Carving Loamy Turns in 'Winter Flow'

The hills aren't big in Norfolk, but the locals sure make the most out of what they have. The loam here is world-class.

Elliott Henderson throwing some serious style, he also has some of the most insane jib/technical moves about. Manuals, crankflips, even lawnmowers (throwback to old school bmx days), he has them all on lock.

The more you ride these tracks the better they become. The soil here is similar to that found at Woburn or Chicksands, tracks can easily be built with only a few hours work and ridden the same day.

Ryan Powley has come from a background in motocross, and it's apparent in his style. His ability to let the back end hang out is rad to watch.

The locals in Norfolk have been able to take a small bit of hill in the city, and craft the most perfect jumps suitable for trail bikes and hardtails. The transitions of the takeoffs are absolutely dialed thanks to continuous maintenance and improvement.

Norfolk isn't exactly synonymous with mountain biking. The East of England is regarded as one of the flattest parts of the UK. However, a visit to the county over the winter months tells a completely different story. The scene has come along way over the past 10 years, a full sus bike used to be a rare sight in the county, but now the number of riders is growing rapidly.The talent of the local riders is impressive, especially when considering the limited gradient available. UK lockdown has allowed them to concentrate on their local spots, and they are now truly something to behold. In central Norfolk, lies one of the UK's most pristine jump spots, each jump is precisely hand-built, and the relatively low traffic ensures the runs are as smooth as butter.Closer to the coast and you'll find lush pine forests and bracken covered ground, look in the right places and you'll come across countless loamy tracks that will keep you busy for months. With the dedication of the locals, new tracks appear regularly during the winter months, whilst less popular ones become overgrown and return back to nature. These really are tracks that can be ridden as fast or as slow as you like, the deep loamy turns offer endless grip, whilst kicking up plenty of roost.It was a real pleasure to shoot some video with the guys. The 'session' attitude of the riding here means each turn and jump are ridden to the limit, which hopefully makes for some entertaining watching! The scene is showing no signs of slowing down, so it will be exciting to see what comes out of Norfolk in the near future.