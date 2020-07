We headed out of our local bubble up to Chicksands Bikepark for the day. I haven’t ridden there for 15 years or so and it didn’t disappoint. Dirt jump lines, flow trails it had the lot. What a fun day out on the mountain bikes.



Met up with Sam Pilgrim, Tom Cardy and my Monster energy and GoPro managers for one hell of a bundle around the woods. Sends to flat crashes backflips we saw the lot. — Brendan Fairclough