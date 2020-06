A mega chilled session on 50 hits Jump Line, Affy boosts so high its ridiculous watching the man Dan Atherton ride! Wow! I love riding with my brothers but Geeman hurt his shoulder in a crash!



I finally pluck up the courage to ride clips again and it is....amazing! My riding is so much more controlled on Clips! Olly tests the Atherton 150mm trail bike..... a super fun, chilled day. — Rachel Atherton