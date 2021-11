Over Halloween weekend Sergi Massot, Pol Molina and I packed our things into the vans, and headed down to Kamloops for a couple sub 0º days on the bikes. Amidst an incredible sunrise-sunset day of riding, we set aside a few hours to shoot a Halloween themed video, Trick or Trick. Hope you enjoySergi stretching his arms, with a viewPol lining up for a late t-bogGame faceVideo & Photos by Stefan Licko