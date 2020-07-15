Pinkbike.com
Video: Sending Mountain Bike Drops with Christina Chappetta - What You Need To Know
Jul 15, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ever watch Rampage videos and wonder how the pros hit those massive drops? Christina is here to show you the basics.
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
2 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
kcy4130
(35 mins ago)
Yeah I know how to hit drops (small/medium). If anything that makes it harder to for me to understand how the pros can hit massive rampage size drops. The precision needed in speed and run in line to hit the often narrow landings is mind blowing!
[Reply]
2
0
panaphonic
(14 mins ago)
Well this is awkward.
[Reply]
