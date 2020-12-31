Video: Sending off 2020 With a Raw Trail Ride

Dec 31, 2020
by Jason Gainey  


RAW
2020
2020 felt a bit raw for everyone. Jason Gainey took to the woods in frigid weather to blow off some steam.

Camera in hand, Kyle Ileda caught action like this.

2020 Cannondale Habit SE We Are One wheels da package AXS Hubsessed
Jason's Cannondale Habit SE.

f*ck 2020, bring on the New Year!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 BOTD on Vital and a sick video on PB, nice.

