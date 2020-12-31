Pinkbike.com
Video: Sending off 2020 With a Raw Trail Ride
Dec 31, 2020
by
Jason Gainey
RAW
2020
2020 felt a bit raw for everyone. Jason Gainey took to the woods in frigid weather to blow off some steam.
Camera in hand,
Kyle Ileda
caught action like this.
Jason's
Cannondale Habit SE.
f*ck 2020, bring on the New Year!
Videos
Riding Videos
Score
Time
1
0
boozed
(1 hours ago)
BOTD on Vital and a sick video on PB, nice.
[Reply]
