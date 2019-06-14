Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Sending Steep & Exposed Lines in 'Don't Look Down'
Jun 14, 2019
Steve Vanderhoek
Steve Vanderhoek - Don't Look Down
by
stevev88
Views: 202
Faves:
3
Comments: 2
Nothing better than a fresh line with massive exposure! Edit by Kelsey Toevs with additional shots from Connor McCracken.
