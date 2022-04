Siegi Zellner: A real Bavarian mountain bike kid who's 27-years-old. The Oxensepp licked blood in XC and then switched to downhill. His uncompromising style on the bike and his amusing videos are definitely irreplaceable in the German downhill gravity scene.Björn Hunger: A truly talented 24-year-old kid from Austria who does filmmaking with such a passion and love. The magical Björn films kind of everything that's fun, cool or provides luminous betrayers eyes.