Video: Sending Wild Drops & Chutes on Russian Mountains

Film by Petr Vinokurov

FPV: Artem Kalashnikov

Camera: Artem Kuznetsov

Edit: Andrey Burylov

Photography: Aleksandr Raw, Nikita Pershin

Location: Russia, KBR, Elbrus region

I returned to the Elbrus region at the end of August to jump that huge drop on Cheget from last year. I jumped many times to remember these feelings because gaps of this size are not so often seen in Russia. I really like to build them in different regions and I want them to stay there for a long time.On the 4th day of filming, it was decided to gain 1,500 meters a very tough landscape. I had to climb with the bike on huge stones under the cliff in the hope that she would not throw a couple of stones on me!Thanks to my sponsors for supporting such projects! We tried hard and did everything we planned.