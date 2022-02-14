close
Video: Sends & Slams at the Cannonball Whip-Off
Feb 14, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Jack Moir is back with some more trackside footage of sends and slams from the Cannonball Whip-Off at Thredbo.
Videos
Jack Moir
Whipoff
