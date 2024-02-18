Video: Sendy Trail Ride in the PNW in 'Local Lines'

Feb 18, 2024
by Trevor Attridge  

Just a short edit of a winter's ride here in Cascadia. It was spent in the forest on some of my go-to trails, with my good buddy Max there to capture it.

Filmed & edited by Max McCulloch

Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
trevor-attridge avatar

Member since Oct 25, 2011
2 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
55680 views
Aaron Gwin to Join Crestline as Rider & Part-Owner for 2024 - Full Interview & Podcast
49067 views
Evil Bikes Announces Company Layoffs
42658 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8
34821 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 Gen 2 - The Beast Is Back
34321 views
Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes
32312 views
Chris King's New DropSet 6 Headset is Built for Abuse
25533 views
Spotted: Vali Höll's Unreleased YT Tues is Idler-Equipped
25503 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048928
Mobile Version of Website