Video: Serious Progress - Week 2 Build Update from DarkFEST

90 footer dialed in

DarkFEST touch on the smooth plate

Making good use of the farm's dirty greywater

The 90-footer landing leading into the twisty wizard

Hip is looking fresh again!

Hip landing and step up run in looking dialed!

The signature step up is fresh again!

Nico on his newly constructed mountain

Putting that pressure down and lifting the tracks

Make it perfect

Getting that angle right

Smacking lips

Ironing out the kinks

Look at that run in and lip! C Dog is a beast, no spades required!!!

Austrian Accuracy

Last Landing getting some drainage

Last Jump

Last Lip getting shaped

Some playtime on the Hellsend Jumps

Making the most of the dust

The boys have been busy this week and have made some serious progress! Smooth buckets for the digger to shape lips meant they could attack the whole line.While the dump trucks kept loading the last landing, the guys tag teamed to help keep the pile in shape and get to the top of the line to manicure the jumps. It's always amazing to see how fast these guys can work, especially the resurfacing side. The first big hit got all the grass taken off the landing and a fresh reshape on the lip and is looking polished, perfect and ready to go! Clemens got to the step-up lip and had that done in no time. The twisty wizard also got a fresh cut and is looking even more twisty than before. The hip lip was the least damaged, but still needed some TLC and it got just that.After the guys had created a new mountain for a landing on the new last jump, Nico was in charge of shaping and spreading the dirt around. It is massive and no small feat, but he's got his head down and it's already looking amazing! Clemens is on Rocket Launcher duty. Shaping the lip and trying to get it as close to what they had last year. With the help of a new toy to measure the angle and distances they are keeping it at the 60 degrees like it was before, which looks way steeper than it sounds. Making sure there are no kinks in the lips is a job that requires eyes at least two angles, so Sam has been working closely with Clemens to make sure there are no bumps. Hitting an uneven lip at the speeds they are going to, you don't want any surprises, so they are meticulous and make sure it's just right.The line is pretty much complete all the way up until the last jump, so some more dialling in at the bottom and they're all set! Work will all be focused on the last jump next week and we were lucky enough to have a bit of rainfall right at the end of the week, so it has settled the dust and the dirt should be perfect to work with.Testing is not far off and the boys had a quick few hits on the step up and it's looking good. Not long till we see some top to bottom runs and can't wait to see these beasts in action again!Thanks again to Kenda and Bobcat for their partnership and help and to Monster Energy for fuelling the dream as always!