Video: Serious Progress - Week 2 Build Update from DarkFEST

Jan 27, 2020
by Eric Palmer  


The boys have been busy this week and have made some serious progress! Smooth buckets for the digger to shape lips meant they could attack the whole line.

90 footer dialed in
90 footer dialed in

DarkFEST touch on the smooth plate
DarkFEST touch on the smooth plate

While the dump trucks kept loading the last landing, the guys tag teamed to help keep the pile in shape and get to the top of the line to manicure the jumps. It's always amazing to see how fast these guys can work, especially the resurfacing side. The first big hit got all the grass taken off the landing and a fresh reshape on the lip and is looking polished, perfect and ready to go! Clemens got to the step-up lip and had that done in no time. The twisty wizard also got a fresh cut and is looking even more twisty than before. The hip lip was the least damaged, but still needed some TLC and it got just that.


Making good use of the farm s dirty greywater
Making good use of the farm's dirty greywater

The 90footer landing leading into the twisty wizard
The 90-footer landing leading into the twisty wizard

Hip is looking fresh again
Hip is looking fresh again!

Hip landing and step up run in looking dialed
Hip landing and step up run in looking dialed!

The signature step up is fresh again
The signature step up is fresh again!

After the guys had created a new mountain for a landing on the new last jump, Nico was in charge of shaping and spreading the dirt around. It is massive and no small feat, but he's got his head down and it's already looking amazing! Clemens is on Rocket Launcher duty. Shaping the lip and trying to get it as close to what they had last year. With the help of a new toy to measure the angle and distances they are keeping it at the 60 degrees like it was before, which looks way steeper than it sounds. Making sure there are no kinks in the lips is a job that requires eyes at least two angles, so Sam has been working closely with Clemens to make sure there are no bumps. Hitting an uneven lip at the speeds they are going to, you don't want any surprises, so they are meticulous and make sure it's just right.




Nico on his newly constructed mountain
Nico on his newly constructed mountain


Putting that pressure down and lifting the tracks
Putting that pressure down and lifting the tracks


Make it perfect
Make it perfect


Getting that angle right
Getting that angle right


Smacking lips
Smacking lips

Ironing out the kinks
Ironing out the kinks

Look at that run in and lip C Dog is a beast no spades required
Look at that run in and lip! C Dog is a beast, no spades required!!!

The line is pretty much complete all the way up until the last jump, so some more dialling in at the bottom and they're all set! Work will all be focused on the last jump next week and we were lucky enough to have a bit of rainfall right at the end of the week, so it has settled the dust and the dirt should be perfect to work with.

Austrian Accuracy
Austrian Accuracy

Last Landing getting some drainage
Last Landing getting some drainage

Last Jump
Last Jump

Last Lip getting shaped
Last Lip getting shaped

Testing is not far off and the boys had a quick few hits on the step up and it's looking good. Not long till we see some top to bottom runs and can't wait to see these beasts in action again!



Some playtime on the Hellsend Jumps
Some playtime on the Hellsend Jumps

Thanks again to Kenda and Bobcat for their partnership and help and to Monster Energy for fuelling the dream as always!


Making the most of the dust
Making the most of the dust


Posted In:
Videos Clemens Kaudela Nico Vink Sam Reynolds Darkfest


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
76484 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
64387 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
57578 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
57490 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
44555 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
44392 views
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
42176 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
40109 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I would need a helicopter evacuation just to get down off those jumps!
  • 1 0
 I need to get me one of those fancy robot shovels.
  • 1 0
 There is no scale for how huge those jumps are.
  • 1 0
 Now we know how they built The Pyramids.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009303
Mobile Version of Website