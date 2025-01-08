Powered by Outside

Video: Serious Sends After Rebuilding French Freeride Hotspot 'La Mine'

Jan 8, 2025
by STAGE  

In 2024 the French crew Louis Reboul, PEF & Nicolas Terrier decided to rebuild their freeride homespot: La Mine (Lyon).

The best reward was being able to share the new spot with as many friends as possible for THE JAM last summer. We felt so lucky to welcome international riders like Brendan Howey, Alessio Tonoli, Ihan Patino, as well as the young Shred & Shovel team along our forever friends:




The new course was already tested and approved from the STAGE crew earlier in the summer:





If you fancy some behind the scenes from the rebuild of La Mine, here is one full winter of digging summed up in one edit:





Thanks to everyone who came to help from (very) close and far as well as to the partners, core, who love biking and camaraderie:
Michelin, Bluegrass, ION and SR SUNTOUR!

Video: Jules Langeard / Paul Fisson
Photo: Germain Favre-Felix

credit Germain Favre-Felix


13 Comments
  • 1710
 Freeride??
Ok can someone please explain to me the difference between freeride and slopestyle?
Because that doesn't look like "Freeride" to me to be honest.
  • 238
 Put the dictionary down and just enjoy things
  • 92
 The bastardization of freeride continues.
  • 74
 Slopestyle is a category within the Freeride umbrella. I would even argue a lot of Danny McAskill's stuff falls under freeride.
  • 33
 Freeride = Ride Free
  • 30
 @TommyNunchuck: OK, so can I call this "acrobatic gravel" please?
  • 30
 came here to ask the same thing...
  • 20
 Agreed.

I score this article 76/100
  • 10
 @danstonQ: whatever helps you sleep at night
  • 11
 FreeRizz...steezer up brobro
  • 40
 It's OK once you turn off the sound.
  • 20
 Yannick Granieri? He should be in the mix. Where'd he go?
  • 10
 Bijou







