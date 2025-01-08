Video: Serious Sends After Rebuilding French Freeride Hotspot 'La Mine'

In 2024 the French crew Louis Reboul, PEF & Nicolas Terrier decided to rebuild their freeride homespot: La Mine (Lyon).The best reward was being able to share the new spot with as many friends as possible for THE JAM last summer. We felt so lucky to welcome international riders like Brendan Howey, Alessio Tonoli, Ihan Patino, as well as the young Shred & Shovel team along our forever friends:The new course was already tested and approved from the STAGE crew earlier in the summer:If you fancy some behind the scenes from the rebuild of La Mine, here is one full winter of digging summed up in one edit:Thanks to everyone who came to help from (very) close and far as well as to the partners, core, who love biking and camaraderie:Michelin, Bluegrass, ION and SR SUNTOUR!Video: Jules Langeard / Paul FissonPhoto: Germain Favre-Felix