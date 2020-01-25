Video: Sessioning Backyard Jumps in British Columbia

Earlier this week, riding in Victoria came to an abrupt stop due to a big dump of snow and drop in temperature. For a mountain biker, the days are cold, dark, and drab. It is at times like these that we find ourselves looking back at the long, warm, summer days when the spirits were high, the sessions seemed endless, and the trails were running mint.

photo by Max Barron
Photo: Max Barron

On June 15th, 2019, Cole Nichol invited a talented lineup of Vancouver Island riders to his backyard compound in Victoria, BC for a session on his slope line. This one was definitely for the books!

photo by tbeardmre
Photo: @tbeardmre

Riders:
Luke Fulton, Lewis Seagram, Dillon Butcher, James Davidson, Jordie Lunn, Calvin Huth, and Cole Nichol

#longlivejordie

 This made with soul, wanna see more of this kind of vids. Just regular day at dirt spot. Reminds good'ol days of mine. No super high definitions, no slo-mos, just a good riding day with best friends. Not too much of sick tricks and those super crazy spins you sick to count, but sweet whips an old school tabletops though. LOVED IT! Keep on!
 i love this comment a lot.

