Video: Sessioning Backyard Jumps in British Columbia

Earlier this week, riding in Victoria came to an abrupt stop due to a big dump of snow and drop in temperature. For a mountain biker, the days are cold, dark, and drab. It is at times like these that we find ourselves looking back at the long, warm, summer days when the spirits were high, the sessions seemed endless, and the trails were running mint.
Photo: Max Barron
On June 15th, 2019, Cole Nichol invited a talented lineup of Vancouver Island riders to his backyard compound in Victoria, BC for a session on his slope line. This one was definitely for the books!
Photo: @tbeardmre
Riders:
Luke Fulton, Lewis Seagram, Dillon Butcher, James Davidson, Jordie Lunn, Calvin Huth, and Cole Nichol#longlivejordie
