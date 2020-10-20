Video: Sessioning Dirt Jumps 'Till Sunset at Brose Farm

Oct 20, 2020
by The Rise  

As the colder climate slowly settles in Canada, The Rise decided to visit The Brose Farm one last time before the end of the riding season. Had it been a normal year, The Rise would have visited the Brose Farm a few times already and most likely organized some kind of event there. But just like everyone else, their season took an unexpected turn early in the year as trips were being canceled and everything put on hold due to Covid-19.

The Rise MTB

The Brose Farm is usually pretty active in the summer time with biking summer camps and various events going on, but as you can expect, not much of it took place this year. With safety measures in place around Quebec and Ontario, the boys decided to visit the farm for a weekend with a reduced amount of people. The jumps were in rough shape once the boys arrived, but as the saying goes; no dig no ride!

The Rise MTB

As the Sunday got rained out, their 2-day trip got cut in half but that's no issue as they stacked some pretty solid clips on the first day. Always a blast having the opportunity to visit such a unique place and ride bikes with everyone, huge thanks to Josh Brose and the Brose Family for having us, your guys are the best!

The Rise MTB


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120440 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86179 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
84524 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
71205 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
69646 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
69242 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67032 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60906 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007369
Mobile Version of Website