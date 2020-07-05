Video: Sessioning Jumps and Testing a New Slope-Duro-Cross Course with Cam McCaul

Jul 4, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

"Phil's Trailhead" is a hub of the mountain biking scene here in Bend Oregon. It's a popular place to park your car and start your trail ride. It also has a ton of fun stuff to session right near the parking lot. The "slalom trail" is all-time. I wanted to head to the slalom to do a few things:

- Just ride and have a good time
- See how many barspins I could do through the line and challenge Carson Storch to beat me
- See if it might possibly be a good location to hold another [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/video-cam-mccaul-goes-in-pursuit-of-the-slope-duro-cross-course-record.html="Slopedurocross Challenge."[/L]

It was a successful day, as all of these line items were ticked off. I hope you enjoy the vid and I hope you subscribe... because I mean you gotta be curious right? Will Carson beat my barspin record in the next vid? When will I hold a Slope-Duro-Cross event here? There's only 1 true way to get the answers to these very pressing questions, and that is to subscribe to this channel

Ok bye,

-Cam

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cam Mccaul Vlogs


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
76970 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
67418 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
61284 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
55122 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
50395 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
50060 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
46581 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
41087 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think I have a "bromance" over this guy ! LOL So entertaining
  • 1 0
 The sandwich skit???

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008487
Mobile Version of Website