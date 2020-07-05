Video: Sessioning Jumps and Testing a New Slope-Duro-Cross Course with Cam McCaul

"Phil's Trailhead" is a hub of the mountain biking scene here in Bend Oregon. It's a popular place to park your car and start your trail ride. It also has a ton of fun stuff to session right near the parking lot. The "slalom trail" is all-time. I wanted to head to the slalom to do a few things:- Just ride and have a good time- See how many barspins I could do through the line and challenge Carson Storch to beat me- See if it might possibly be a good location to hold another [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/video-cam-mccaul-goes-in-pursuit-of-the-slope-duro-cross-course-record.html="Slopedurocross Challenge."[/L]It was a successful day, as all of these line items were ticked off. I hope you enjoy the vid and I hope you subscribe... because I mean you gotta be curious right? Will Carson beat my barspin record in the next vid? When will I hold a Slope-Duro-Cross event here? There's only 1 true way to get the answers to these very pressing questions, and that is to subscribe to this channelOk bye,-Cam