Video: Sessioning Steeps in NF's 'Pitch & Putt'

Story & Video: NF

TrailMole Daniel Shaw

What started as a some sh*t talking over beers, eventually turned into an idea to replicate our snowboard friends concept of exploring the backcountry and sessioning natural features with friends. Playing around on shorter lines and features like a pitch and putt course. Just like snowboarding, one of the aspects of mountain biking that makes it so fun is the different ways riders can visualize, build, and then ride terrain. From line choice, to style and tricks; there are endless ways for riders to express their creativity.After some more brainstorming we rallied together a few of our teams most avid builders for a weekend in October and converged on a zone with a ton of natural potential.Base Camp.Day 1 started off with some scoping and everyone exploring to find some unique features to add their own design flair too.The granite formations sculpted by the glaciers provided a complex natural canvas.The team spread out up the mountain each picking a zone to work on.The terrain was ruthlessly steep in spots, which meant bringing out the climbing gear to clean the granite to make the speed manageable.With unseasonably warm temps for Coastal BC, the crew was hot and tired after creating nearly a whole trail in a single day. Everyone needed a little party break including the dogs.Day 2 brought more heat and it didn't take long for the group to release we were in for a heavy day of riding. Isaac jumped at the opportunity to guinea the first ultra tech line, maybe still fuelled with a little Bumbu courage from the night before. A heavy compression mid line almost took him out but we all shared a big sigh of relief as he muscled his way through the chunder to safety.After the initial scare, the tone was set and the crew started ticking off the features one by one.Dust lingering in the air. Something that used to be exclusive to the month of August.Matt Boltz drops into the "Fruit Roll Up" as the crew looks on.Controlling speed on the rock was top priority as it was impossible to build transitions with the moon dust.After a very physical and mentally taxing day we returned to camp and began brainstorming on what else would be possible in this zone. The potential seems endless and we cant wait to get back to build off what was established this year.