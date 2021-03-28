Video: Intense M279 Prototype Bike Check With Seth Sherlock

Mar 28, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Christina Chappetta checks in with Seth Sherlock to find out more about the prototype Intense DH bike that he's been training on in preparation for his first year as an elite on the World Cup circuit.



Intense Prototype Details

Frame size: Large
Head Angle: 63*
Reach: 465mm
Chainstays: 440/445/450mm
Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 40
Cassette: E13 7 speed integrated casette
Cranks: E13 LG1 Plus 165mm
Chainguide: E13 LG1 Race Carbon
Pedals: HT X1, 4 pins, half-way tightened w/ X2 cleat
Rear Derailleur: TRP G-Spec DH7
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar, 770 width, 10mm rise, 31.8mm
Stem: Renthal Integra 50mm / 0 rise / 10mm spacer beneath crown,
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo, currently resin pads
Rotors: 203mm TRP rotors, 2.3mm thick
Insert: No.
Wheels: E13 LG1 Race Carbon DH
Tires: Kenda Gran Mudda AGC - full cut
Seatpost: SDG carbon I-Beam post and I-Fly saddle



Settings

Tire pressure: 23 front / 25 rear
Inserts: No

Fork pressure: 90psi / 15% sag
LSR: 7 from closed
HSR: 6 from closed
LSC: 10 from closed
HSC: fully open
Tokens: 4


Shock pressure: 190psi, 25% sag
LSR: 10
HSR: 8
LSC: 10
HSC: fully open
Tokens: 4












Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks Pinkbike Originals DH Bikes Intense Intense Prototype Christina Chappetta Seth Sherlock


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
132383 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
114735 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
110297 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
67044 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
63731 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
57711 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
51798 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
45532 views

12 Comments

  • 15 2
 Now paint that in flat red and sell it as is.
Alu Intense = Fantasticly good looking
Carbon Intense = Extremely boring looking
  • 1 0
 Paint it? Ditch the silly graphics and leave that thing raw.
  • 2 0
 Mullets are making a comeback. Remember the early 2000’s Specialized Big Hits 26/24.
  • 3 0
 Metal intense bikes look good!
  • 3 0
 Thanks for putting the bike check in word form too!
  • 1 0
 Maybe it rode like shit but the older gen one looked sooo much cleaner
  • 1 0
 Looks like a saintly bike for cruzing.
  • 1 0
 Too bad they will turn that beauty into dull carbon!
  • 1 0
 Bring back the aluminum Intense!
  • 1 0
 That looks fast!
  • 1 0
 ????
  • 1 1
 Wow......that is a complicated looking bike if u ask me

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007645
Mobile Version of Website