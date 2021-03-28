Video: Intense M279 Prototype Bike Check With Seth Sherlock

Intense Prototype Details



Frame size: Large

Head Angle: 63*

Reach: 465mm

Chainstays: 440/445/450mm

Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

Rear Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox 40

Cassette: E13 7 speed integrated casette

Cranks: E13 LG1 Plus 165mm

Chainguide: E13 LG1 Race Carbon

Pedals: HT X1, 4 pins, half-way tightened w/ X2 cleat

Rear Derailleur: TRP G-Spec DH7

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar, 770 width, 10mm rise, 31.8mm

Stem: Renthal Integra 50mm / 0 rise / 10mm spacer beneath crown,

Grips: ODI Elite Pro

Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo, currently resin pads

Rotors: 203mm TRP rotors, 2.3mm thick

Insert: No.

Wheels: E13 LG1 Race Carbon DH

Tires: Kenda Gran Mudda AGC - full cut

Seatpost: SDG carbon I-Beam post and I-Fly saddle



Settings



Tire pressure : 23 front / 25 rear

Inserts: No



Fork pressure: 90psi / 15% sag

LSR: 7 from closed

HSR: 6 from closed

LSC: 10 from closed

HSC: fully open

Tokens: 4





Shock pressure: 190psi, 25% sag

LSR: 10

HSR: 8

LSC: 10

HSC: fully open

Tokens : 4



Christina Chappetta checks in with Seth Sherlock to find out more about the prototype Intense DH bike that he's been training on in preparation for his first year as an elite on the World Cup circuit.