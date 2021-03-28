Video: Intense M279 Prototype Bike Check With Seth Sherlock

Christina Chappetta checks in with Seth Sherlock to find out more about the prototype Intense DH bike that he's been training on in preparation for his first year as an elite on the World Cup circuit.
Intense Prototype Details
Frame size: Large
Head Angle: 63*
Reach: 465mm
Chainstays: 440/445/450mm
Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 40
Cassette: E13 7 speed integrated casette
Cranks: E13 LG1 Plus 165mm
Chainguide: E13 LG1 Race Carbon
Pedals: HT X1, 4 pins, half-way tightened w/ X2 cleat
Rear Derailleur: TRP G-Spec DH7
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar, 770 width, 10mm rise, 31.8mm
Stem: Renthal Integra 50mm / 0 rise / 10mm spacer beneath crown,
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo, currently resin pads
Rotors: 203mm TRP rotors, 2.3mm thick
Insert: No.
Wheels: E13 LG1 Race Carbon DH
Tires: Kenda Gran Mudda AGC - full cut
Seatpost: SDG carbon I-Beam post and I-Fly saddle
Settings
Tire pressure: 23 front / 25 rear
Inserts: No
Fork pressure: 90psi / 15% sag
LSR: 7 from closed
HSR: 6 from closed
LSC: 10 from closed
HSC: fully open
Tokens: 4
Shock pressure: 190psi, 25% sag
LSR: 10
HSR: 8
LSC: 10
HSC: fully open
Tokens: 4
12 Comments
Alu Intense = Fantasticly good looking
Carbon Intense = Extremely boring looking
Post a Comment