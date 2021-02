Video: Seth Sherlock & Motocross Racer Shawn Maffenbeier Take on a Tough Workout Challenge

Check out professional motocross athlete Shawn Maffenbeier and professional downhill mountain bike athlete Seth Sherlock going through a PerformX strength and conditioning session.Here is a basic routine I suggest (use video for exercise guidance)Warm-up: 3 - 5 minutes on rowing machine + 3 - 5 minutes on stationary bike.Circuit 1:1. Clean Press (PerformX version): 4 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).2. Push Up: 8 repetitions3. Back Row: 8 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).4. RowERG: 1 minute @ 80% effort.5. Rest 1 minute, then repeat above 3 sets. -Circuit 2:1. Front Squats: 8 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).2. Locked Bent Knee Deadlifts: 8 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).3. BikeERG (or suitable stationary bike): 1 minute @ 80% effort.4. Rest 1 minute, then repeat above 3 sets. -Circuit 3:1. Squat Press: 8 repetitions (20 - 30 lbs dumbbells).2. Reverse Lunges: 6 repetitions each leg (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).3. SkiERG: 1 minute @ 80% effort.4. Rest 1 minute, then repeat above 3 - 4 sets.Focus on technique, form, alignment/posture, control/stability, tempo, and breath. Use video for guidance. Do not focus on just working hard....focus on working right (strong biomechanics).Try this routine 2 - 3 times weekly for 3 - 4 weeks, and see how much endurance you add to your fitness.For BikeERG/stationary bike, RowERG, or SkiERG, choose whatever equipment you have available, even if only one piece of equipment (use for Circuit 1 - 3). Can substitute Burpees or Box Jumps if none of this equipment is available. -For additional assistance or questions, contact Todd Schumlick Click Here PerformX Online Training coming soon! www.performxtraining.com Check PerformX on Instagram @performx_training