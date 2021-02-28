Video: Seth Sherlock & Motocross Racer Shawn Maffenbeier Take on a Tough Workout Challenge

Feb 27, 2021
by PerformX  

Check out professional motocross athlete Shawn Maffenbeier and professional downhill mountain bike athlete Seth Sherlock going through a PerformX strength and conditioning session.

Here is a basic routine I suggest (use video for exercise guidance)

Warm-up: 3 - 5 minutes on rowing machine + 3 - 5 minutes on stationary bike.

Circuit 1:

1. Clean Press (PerformX version): 4 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).
2. Push Up: 8 repetitions
3. Back Row: 8 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).
4. RowERG: 1 minute @ 80% effort.
5. Rest 1 minute, then repeat above 3 sets. -

Circuit 2:

1. Front Squats: 8 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).
2. Locked Bent Knee Deadlifts: 8 repetitions (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).
3. BikeERG (or suitable stationary bike): 1 minute @ 80% effort.
4. Rest 1 minute, then repeat above 3 sets. -

Circuit 3:

1. Squat Press: 8 repetitions (20 - 30 lbs dumbbells).
2. Reverse Lunges: 6 repetitions each leg (20 - 40 lbs dumbbells).
3. SkiERG: 1 minute @ 80% effort.
4. Rest 1 minute, then repeat above 3 - 4 sets.

Focus on technique, form, alignment/posture, control/stability, tempo, and breath. Use video for guidance. Do not focus on just working hard....focus on working right (strong biomechanics).

Try this routine 2 - 3 times weekly for 3 - 4 weeks, and see how much endurance you add to your fitness.

For BikeERG/stationary bike, RowERG, or SkiERG, choose whatever equipment you have available, even if only one piece of equipment (use for Circuit 1 - 3). Can substitute Burpees or Box Jumps if none of this equipment is available. -

For additional assistance or questions, contact Todd Schumlick Click Here

PerformX Online Training coming soon! www.performxtraining.com

Check PerformX on Instagram @performx_training 



Posted In:
Videos Seth Sherlock


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
97614 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
60389 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
59310 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
53260 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
52384 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
52132 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
51634 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
50837 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007101
Mobile Version of Website