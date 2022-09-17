Video: Seth Sherlock on Racing EWS & Leading the U21 Overall Coming Into the Last Rounds

The Canadian ripper has been using the brand new Tracer 279 since the opening round in Scotland

Seth is part of the new Canadian generation that can perform in any bike and we hope to see him racing both disciplines next year

Seth has been enjoying his time in EWS racing lately. It's definitely a more laid back vibe than downhill - the event is spread out through a whole day so it's much less intense and stressful. His riding style suits it, too - generally very consistent which is perfect for enduro. All in all it's been a great EWS season so far for Seth, excited to keep that going into Crans-Montana and Loudenville!Regarding his setup he is normally running 21psi front and 24psi rear to start with no inserts on the prototype Vee fast rolling tires that would in available later this year. Beside that no everything is available.Credit photo : Seb Schiek