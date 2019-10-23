Video: Setting Up a Bike for Enduro - Full Enduro Episode 2

FULL ENDURO
EPISODE 2
Proper bike setup for enduro racing is one of the most important things you can do before getting between the tape. Episode 2 of Full Enduro
follows Squamish local Zoe Dawson to Corsa Cycles, where Georgia Astle will help her dial in her Devinci Spartan.
The two go over important bike setup choices, like handlebar and control position, fork and shock adjustments, and the all-important tubeless conversion. Zoe decided to leave her handlebar width alone as she has previously ridden 760mm wide bars and felt more comfortable with the 780mms on her current bike. There are no hard and fast rules as to what the perfect bike set up is, but Georgia helped Zoe to establish a baseline from which she can make minor changes to suit her needs as she gets more familiar with her enduro rig.
There is so much more that can be said about cockpit and suspension setup. She really just mentioned something about rebound/compression, no mention of volume spacers/tokens at all which I find really basic stuff that you should go over every time when setting up suspension for new rider. Hopefully we will see more in depth stuff soon. Looking forward to more episodes!
There are plenty of fancy videos about suspension tuning, cockpit setup, etc. For a newer rider, having the basics presented and explained in detail is important.
