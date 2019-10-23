Video: Setting Up a Bike for Enduro - Full Enduro Episode 2

Oct 23, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


FULL ENDURO

EPISODE 2


Proper bike setup for enduro racing is one of the most important things you can do before getting between the tape. Episode 2 of Full Enduro follows Squamish local Zoe Dawson to Corsa Cycles, where Georgia Astle will help her dial in her Devinci Spartan.

The two go over important bike setup choices, like handlebar and control position, fork and shock adjustments, and the all-important tubeless conversion. Zoe decided to leave her handlebar width alone as she has previously ridden 760mm wide bars and felt more comfortable with the 780mms on her current bike. There are no hard and fast rules as to what the perfect bike set up is, but Georgia helped Zoe to establish a baseline from which she can make minor changes to suit her needs as she gets more familiar with her enduro rig.

Presented by


Filmed & Edited by Will Binamé.

Special thanks to Corsa Cycles.


14 Comments

  • 3 0
 That's really interesting! Georgia's logic on when to have the break levers flat or steep is opposite from how I'm used to do it. I going to try that out (including bar roll adjustment) – got a new bike in May and was too lazy to optimize setup over the season.
  • 3 1
 I am a big fan of these kind of videos as I always find something new to learn from them but I feel this was super super basic - roll bar and brake levers, go tubeless and set sag.
There is so much more that can be said about cockpit and suspension setup. She really just mentioned something about rebound/compression, no mention of volume spacers/tokens at all which I find really basic stuff that you should go over every time when setting up suspension for new rider. Hopefully we will see more in depth stuff soon. Looking forward to more episodes!
  • 3 0
 We tried to find a nice balance between baseline and in-depth for this one. Georgia was awesome and went into more detail on suspension set up but we felt like for the entry level rider that it might be an information overload. In the end we found a great set up to get Zoe started and we’re excited to see what changes she makes as she progresses her riding!
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas: I think these are great videos to get newer riders to think about their position and setup on the bike. One of the first things I do with new folks I take out riding is to set up their brake and bar position. If you can get folks to think about how small adjustments to the bike can have big effects on handling, it will get them more comfortable with the deeper end of bike tuning.

There are plenty of fancy videos about suspension tuning, cockpit setup, etc. For a newer rider, having the basics presented and explained in detail is important.
  • 1 0
 Cool vid, although I completely disagree with the brake lever angle part. Of course YMMV, but I've always been an advocate of flat(ish) levers on Enduro/DH rig, full stop. Neutral position on the bike, attack position is a more rear biased position vs a XC. With that said, she knows what works for her, I've seen some wacky setups on bikes over the years that dont seem to slow the riders down.
  • 2 2
 Disappointed with this episode...no talk of bar width (and she looks way too spread out on the bars), suspension tuning was overly simplified and misleading (shock pressure equal to weight isn't going to work on every shock) and there wasn't really discussion of finding the right fit for Zoe, more of Georgia saying this is how I do it.
  • 5 0
 As we said in the article, Zoe decided to leave her handlebar width alone as she has previously ridden 760mm wide bars and felt more comfortable with the 780mms on her current bike. Comfort comes first in regards to bike set up. We tackle body position in the next episode and there’s a dramatic improvement right away.
  • 2 0
 Looking forward to the backcountry setup video
  • 2 1
 I was really really hoping this would be a IFHT satire video... disappointed
  • 1 0
 did I skip the "bar cutting" part?
  • 1 0
 That was a LOT of sealant!
  • 1 0
 Great video.
  • 2 4
 Finally a series without mansplaining, next level. Thank you Pinkbike!
  • 2 2
 Leave your sexist comments elsewhere thanks.

