Video: Setting A New Standard in the Sport for 20 Years with Nino Schurter in 'Disruptors' - Episode 2 of N1NO Beyond

Jun 19, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesWhen it comes to MTB XC racing, Nino Schurter is undoubtedly the Greatest Of All Time. With 10 Elite World Champion Titles, a full set of Olympic Medals and an incredible 36 World Cup Wins, he has been there and won it all. But who is Nino beyond the races, beyond the victories and beyond the records?

In Episode 2 of the new series, N1NO BEYOND, follow Nino Schurter to the iconic Nové Město World Cup. Nino Schurter was once the new kid on the block – disrupting the status quo and challenging the biggest names in XC racing. He now sits as the greatest racer of all time but faces disruption in the shape of Tom Pidcock and a fiery next generation of athletes.

A ‪@CutMedia‬ Production

Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Scott Nino Schurter Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2024 World Cup XC


