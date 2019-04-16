Video: Setting the Guinness World Records Achievement for the Greatest Vertical Descent in 24 hours

SPONSORED

Apr 16, 2019
by Mercedes-Benz  

Amir Kabbani and Patrick Schweika set the new Guinness World Records achievement for the greatest vertical descent on a mountain bike in 24 hours at Bikepark Schladming in Austria last October. The two athletes rode the 1074.75-metre descent as often as possible within the 24-hour window to break the existing record of 32,796.9 metres. After every descent, the riders were shuttled back up the winding road to the start of the track in a Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

bigquotesUp until the 20th time, it was still fun. After that, we just kept on functioning until 6:30 in the morning.Amir Kabbani

The pickup was the perfect partner for the job: The loading surface provided plenty of space for the bikes and enabled rapid loading and unloading. The route to the starting point ran through a winding sealed road and continued along a gravel path. Thanks to its driving dynamics and off-road capabilities, the X-Class lost no valuable time here at all.

A team of 50 people made the record possible while shooting an epic mountain bike content piece. The entire staff of mechanics, physiotherapists, organizers, officials, stunt drivers, camera crew, and drone operators did an incredible job. When the two athletes equaled the former record in the middle of the night, they kept pushing on, setting a new all-time best of 40,840.5 metres. Even with the disadvantages of short autumn days with little daylight and a slippery track with frozen conditions overnight, the two riders were able to push through their fatigue and shatter the previously set record.





Better than any lift.

Pro mountain bikers with marathon conditioning.



A moment's respite during 40,840.5 metres of descending.

Keeping everything running smoothly.















MENTIONS: @mercedes-benz


33 Comments

  • + 23
 Wow, the new @Mercedes-Benz #X-Class (tm) sounds like the perfect #Partner for all my #Adventures on my #Mountainbike.


The marketing people who put this together need to dial back the cringe a few notches. We would have got that the attempt was sponsored by Merc without all the marketing speak and photos of the trucks without the bikes even in the back.

How about instead of:

"The pickup was the perfect partner for the job: The loading surface provided plenty of space for the bikes and enabled rapid loading and unloading. The route to the starting point ran through a winding sealed road and continued along a gravel path. Thanks to its driving dynamics and off-road capabilities, the X-Class lost no valuable time here at all."

Something like:

"The attempt was sponsored by Mercedes who provided their X-Class to speed up the uplift compared to the chairlift and increase the number of runs possible."

so we don't have to cringe ourselves inside out reading it.

Congratulations to the riders, that much descending is a true marathon.
  • + 2
 Agree! Great achievement that was sullied by the over the top commercial nature of the film. The edit also made my eyes hurt. It's ok to have shots longer than .3 of a second in my opinion.
  • + 14
 The Mt 7 attempt in Golden was in my opinion better as it poured rain and they had to climb the hike a bike section every time. Plus this seems pretty corporate, but I guess I am just an old fogey
  • + 1
 I was covering the event for vitalmtb when reg and mark did their attempt and let me tell you, it was no joke up there. Pitch black, pouring rain, steep terrain, slick areas of mud. Had a hard enough time riding down at a casual pace let alone riding 24 hrs straight... the morning was prime conditions though!
  • + 14
 I'm old enough to remember the previous record from back in 2014.
  • + 7
 I, too, am older than age 10.
  • + 1
 And I'm too old...
  • + 1
 Which was done on much harder terrain (Mt 7/Psychosis DH track).
  • + 4
 Was the over-the-top serious tone of the video meant to be a joke? I feel like that joke just flew over my head and I'm going to get busted for even thinking it might have be serious.
  • + 2
 well, i don't know about this. The riders got to rest and eat on the way up the hill which took longer then riding down. I remember when we were kids riding/racing each other all day 16 hour a day non stop. grabbed a slurpy from 7-11 and kept riding to the next 7-11 store way out in the middle of no where. Those were the days.
  • + 7
 Ain't no mount 7...
  • + 1
 Was hoping they found a really big mountain in Nepal or something, scouted a new route, and it took like all day to traverse it. Then did it again with a helicopter or something.
  • + 1
 Way too over the top.

Also, save some coin and opt for the cheaper (and mechanically identical) Nissan Navara or Renault Alaskan.
  • + 1
 Cool! Except for the resulting cyclist palsy both these guys are probably going to be suffering through for the next 6 months... But a world record!
  • + 1
 The Mercedes looks like it has an impressive climb mode, but how many water bottles can it hold??
  • + 1
 A helicopter manufacturer should get in on this action. New record in 3...2...1...
  • + 1
 GBWR is not what is use to be. I just set a GBWR for chewing on a Cheeto while holding my breath for 20 seconds.
  • + 1
 Does anyone know what vehicles they were using?
  • + 2
 Team of 50 people? Wtf?
  • + 4
 Filmers photographers drivers mechanics cooks organizers officials physical therapists riders...
  • + 10
 Probably 45 technicians for the Mercs
  • + 1
 Endurance+Downhill= Stupid
  • + 1
 The chain is the last thing I would worry about
  • + 1
 25.37711017651515 Miles for those of you trying to do 'Merican math.
  • + 1
 That's just a long as commerical...
  • + 1
 Down Country?
  • + 1
 Nice buff trails Wink
  • + 1
 Because cheap money.
  • - 3
 But, why?
  • - 1
 Meh...
  • - 3
 Seems pretty douchey to be skidding around corners and shooting gravel off the road as a result.
