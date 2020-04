“I’ve made a lot of last friendships in this job, it’s really cool to be able to balance my enjoyment of tech stuff and deal with people I really like—that’s pretty awesome for me.”

In episode six of Season 2, DIALED follows Jordi as he tunes his new Fox 36 fork, and reflects on his journey to becoming one of the sport's top race suspension technicians.What do you want to see the DIALED crew cover next? Comment below!