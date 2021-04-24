Video: 7 of the Best Sprint Finishes from XC World Cups

Apr 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSometimes a Cross-Country Mountain Bike race gets decided at the very start, sometimes the winner is known halfway through & sometimes the race becomes an all-out sprint till the finish line. Thrilling battles that rarely end more than a bike length apart cause so much excitement they sometimes find their way into the history books, our in this case - a Youtube video.

00:14​ Annika Langvad vs Jolanda Neff in Nove Mesto (CZE), 2018
01:49​ Sam Gaze vs Nino Schurter in Stellenbosch (RSA), 2018
03:28​ Evie Richards vs Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in Nove Mesto (CZE), XCC Race 1, 2020
05:11​ Nino Schurter vs Anton Cooper in Nove Mesto (CZE), 2018
06:25: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot vs Jolanda Neff in Val di Sole (I), 2019
07:56: Evie Richards vs Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in Nove Mesto (CZE), XCC Race 2 2020
09:50​ Nino Schurter vs Julien Absalon in Albstadt (DE), 2016 Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Annika Langvad Anton Cooper Evie Richards Jolanda Neff Julien Absalon Nino Schurter Pauline Ferrand Prevot Sam Gaze World Cup XC XC Racing


 I’m just a poor boy from a poor family

