Video: 7 of the Best Sprint Finishes from XC World Cups

Sometimes a Cross-Country Mountain Bike race gets decided at the very start, sometimes the winner is known halfway through & sometimes the race becomes an all-out sprint till the finish line. Thrilling battles that rarely end more than a bike length apart cause so much excitement they sometimes find their way into the history books, our in this case - a Youtube video.



00:14​ Annika Langvad vs Jolanda Neff in Nove Mesto (CZE), 2018

01:49​ Sam Gaze vs Nino Schurter in Stellenbosch (RSA), 2018

03:28​ Evie Richards vs Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in Nove Mesto (CZE), XCC Race 1, 2020

05:11​ Nino Schurter vs Anton Cooper in Nove Mesto (CZE), 2018

06:25: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot vs Jolanda Neff in Val di Sole (I), 2019

07:56: Evie Richards vs Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in Nove Mesto (CZE), XCC Race 2 2020

09:50​ Nino Schurter vs Julien Absalon in Albstadt (DE), 2016 — Red Bull Bike