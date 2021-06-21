Video: Shaking Out the Dust at EWS Val di Fassa's Shakedown Day

Jun 21, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesIt's the first race of the 2021 season and the pros were out in force in Val Di Fassa, Italy. And what better way to dust off the long off-season? Shakedown Day!Enduro World Series


8 Comments

 Last time I rode in Italy I went to Canazei. It's absolutely great. Hope to get there this year, if that pesky virus calms down
 Look at that fancy paintjob on Cole's Ripmo
 A shaky start of the season!
 Looks like a hiking trail...
 Well this is Enduro. We aren't looking for groomed bike park tracks.
 it is not, although it's pretty gnar, if you slomo the video that's how an below-average guy like me rides it
 @NicolaZesty314: Well at least you're getting a lot of air time.
 Did the very last clip with Jack Moir confuse anyone else?

