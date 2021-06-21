Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Shaking Out the Dust at EWS Val di Fassa's Shakedown Day
Jun 21, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's the first race of the 2021 season and the pros were out in force in Val Di Fassa, Italy. And what better way to dust off the long off-season? Shakedown Day!
—
Enduro World Series
Posted In:
Videos
Raw Video
Riding Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
88544 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
67785 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
66010 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
53692 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
51875 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
48489 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
46585 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
41547 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
notphaedrus
(2 mins ago)
Last time I rode in Italy I went to Canazei. It's absolutely great. Hope to get there this year, if that pesky virus calms down
[Reply]
2
0
PTyliszczak
(13 mins ago)
Look at that fancy paintjob on Cole's Ripmo
[Reply]
1
0
urbanwax
(22 mins ago)
A shaky start of the season!
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(11 mins ago)
Looks like a hiking trail...
[Reply]
3
0
PTyliszczak
(10 mins ago)
Well this is Enduro. We aren't looking for groomed bike park tracks.
[Reply]
1
0
NicolaZesty314
(4 mins ago)
it is not, although it's pretty gnar, if you slomo the video that's how an below-average guy like me rides it
[Reply]
1
0
Trailsoup
(0 mins ago)
@NicolaZesty314
: Well at least you're getting a lot of air time.
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(5 mins ago)
Did the very last clip with Jack Moir confuse anyone else?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008129
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment