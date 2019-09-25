Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Shaping the MTB Scene on Vancouver Island in 'Billder' - Race Face Creator Series

Sep 25, 2019
by Race Face  


Filmmaker: Scott Secco

Synopsis: Bill McLane is a trail builder. What started as a hobby between forest firefighting seasons became a career which has helped shape the mountain bike scene on Vancouver Island. Billder takes a closer look at the craft and dedication behind the trails we sometimes take for granted. It shows that when people pursue their passion, we're all better for it.

Why We Chose this Film: A legion of dedicated and passionate trail builders are out silently building the mountain bike trails that we just take for granted. Passionate and selfless, they dedicate their existence to create something that an entire community can enjoy and benefit from. Bill McLane is one such trail builder – his effect on the community of Nanaimo, BC is immeasurable and we wanted to see Scott tell Bill's story.




Our next film drops Friday, September 27th. My Last Day of Summer by Kristina Wayte is a different take on the sights and sounds of mountain biking told through a blend of animation and live action filming.



Posted In:
Videos Race Face Race Face Creator Series


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
109542 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
78703 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
67971 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
52196 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
52132 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
42798 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
39076 views
Review: Zipp's 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels Live Up To Their Compliance Claims
37879 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 #gnarnaimo. Thanks Bill!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014666
Mobile Version of Website