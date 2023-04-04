Video: Shawn Neer Joins WTB

We're excited to welcome Shawn Neer to the WTB team! From BMX to downhill to enduro, Shawn has spent more time on two wheels than most of us could dream of and it shows in his both his riding style and race results.
It seems only appropriate to announce his sponsorship with an FPV drone edit of him pinning through the trees with endless style and skill. What's Shawn's favorite WTB tire? The Judge 2.4 in our stickiest High Grip compound with our TCS Tubeless Tire Sealant inside.
Photos: James Stokoe - @jamesstokoephoto
