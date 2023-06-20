Video: Shawn Neer Ditches the Number Plate in 'New Normal'

I turned down the race contract and started thinking of ways to still bring value to the brands I work with - which sparked the idea of starting a production company called Moniker. I wanted to promote the brands I work with and explore places outside the tape I would have never seen otherwise. I’m pretty happy to be past the point of defining success with a number and still able to do what I love, progress my riding in new ways, and immerse myself back into my local riding community. Here's to my new normal.” — Shawn Neer