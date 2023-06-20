Video: Shawn Neer Ditches the Number Plate in 'New Normal'

Jun 20, 2023
by HuntBikeWheels  

‘NEW NORMAL’ is a short film that embodies Shawn Neer’s departure from enduro racing at the highest level, and his transition into a new lifestyle filled with dog duty, film production and plenty of aggressive riding. Everything you would expect from a world-class rider, just without the number board.

bigquotesI wouldn’t have been able to see the world without racing, something I am forever fortunate for. Though as a kid who grew up at the skatepark and dirt jumps as much as the racetrack, I felt like there was an itch I still needed to scratch, which is on the creative side in mountain biking.Shawn Neer

Shawn wants to express his gratitude to his friends, family and sponsors for helping him race and supporting him in the next chapter of his career. He is also excited to announce that he will be working with UK wheel brand HUNT Wheels to help develop new products and create amazing edits like 'NEW NORMAL'. Keep watching because there is more to come!

Shawn Neer New Normal video edit.

bigquotesI turned down the race contract and started thinking of ways to still bring value to the brands I work with - which sparked the idea of starting a production company called Moniker. I wanted to promote the brands I work with and explore places outside the tape I would have never seen otherwise. I’m pretty happy to be past the point of defining success with a number and still able to do what I love, progress my riding in new ways, and immerse myself back into my local riding community. Here's to my new normal.”Shawn Neer

- Production/Rider: Shawn Neer // Moniker Productions
- Director of Photography: Troy Fairbanks
- Edit: Makeda Creative
- Build: Jerad Fischer
- Sound Design: Keith White Audio
- Location: Green River, UT

Shawn Neer


