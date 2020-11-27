Video: Shawn Neer Rides Bikes Ridiculously Fast & Announces Support of Grow Cycling Foundation

CAFFEINATED FOR A CAUSE

Early in my career, I fully embraced the words of Bukowski, “find what you love and let it kill you.” I dropped out of college and quit a reliable career as an electrician in hopes of finding stable ground within the bike industry one day. Along the way managing to convince my other half that this was somehow a solid plan for our future. I feel incredibly fortunate to call the Yeti / Fox team home these days as I race the EWS Series full-time alongside teammate, and good friend, Richie Rude.

I’ve been inspired by former Yeti / FOX teammate Eliot Jackson, founder of Grow Cycling Foundation, to do more in the sport. Racing bikes is a fantastic way to create comradery but ensuring people can, is even more important. Grow Cycling Foundation’s purpose is to promote education, access, and opportunities that increase diversity and inclusion in cycling. Just as Traction seeks to bring people together, Grow is doing the same through cycling and Mike, myself, and Traction Coffee are in full support of Eliot’s passion. Grow Cycling Coffee

• Single Origin Guatemalan Bean

• Medium Roast

• $25 Donated per 5lb bag ordered

• $5 Donated per 12oz bag ordered

• MSRP: $15 for 12oz Bag

• MSRP: $80 for 5lb Bag



To help, we’ve curated a Grow Cycling roast, specifically with the purpose of donating portions of the proceeds to Grow Cycling’s goal of creating a 30,000 sq. ft. pump track in Los Angeles. Five dollars of each 12oz bag, and twenty-five dollars of each 5lb bag will go towards the $1.2m fundraising goal.

Help support the Grow Cycling Foundation by purchasing a bag for yourself or one of your loved ones this holiday season



Like most people in the bike industry, I realized how well coffee and bikes go hand-in-hand. I just had no idea that I would eventually make a living through both. In 2013, I submerged myself in the bike world and never looked back – from full bike bum status in Whistler straight into living in my antiquated Ford Econoline full-time with my girlfriend, looking forward to a clean toilet and shower at whatever Anytime Fitness was nearby. Driving from dirt parking lot to dirt parking lot, race to race, in hopes of making a name for myself one day.I eventually realized how obsessive I was about my riding, from my elbow angle in a corner to my knee position in relation to my top tube while airborne. Coffee is the only thing I've stumbled upon in life besides biking that gave me that itch I had to scratch. Coffee roast profiles and extraction rates have replaced the elbow angle and knee position discussions these days. Traction Coffee Roasters was born 2.5 years ago out of this obsession with long-time biking friend, Mike Murfitt. The company was built around the idea that coffee is a catalyst for bringing people together, whether that be around a coffee table in the morning or fueling for those "Type 2 fun" kinds of days.