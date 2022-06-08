Video: She Has To Jump - Pinkbike Racing EP1

Photo by Matt Stagg



Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Henry Quinney, Cat Cathro, Harry Jenkinson, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, and countless others.



The 2022 World Cup DH race season gets underway in Lourdes for the Pinkbike Racing team. Aimi Kenyon is a first year junior with a lot of raw potential, but the gap between national races she’s been doing and the World Cup level is massive, so she has to figure it out fast. She has to jump.A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!