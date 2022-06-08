Video: She Has To Jump - Pinkbike Racing EP1

The 2022 World Cup DH race season gets underway in Lourdes for the Pinkbike Racing team. Aimi Kenyon is a first year junior with a lot of raw potential, but the gap between national races she’s been doing and the World Cup level is massive, so she has to figure it out fast. She has to jump.

Photo by Matt Stagg

A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!


Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Henry Quinney, Cat Cathro, Harry Jenkinson, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, and countless others.


  • 33 0
 They missed a golden opportunity to have pink bikes
  • 16 0
 As much as I love how their kit looks I have to agree.
  • 1 0
 they went instead with a pinken opportunity to have gold bikes
  • 19 0
 This project has been a massive lift. On top of the amazing work by Ben and Sleeper Co, I really appreciate all the people in the background that helped make it happen. The sales team helped us put together an absolutely sick bike, and the marketing people at the sponsor brands bought into a project that is bigger than just getting the most results for the least dollars. That's so damn cool. And a HUGE thanks to Henry and Cat for taking on all the cat-herding. Really excited to see the rest of the season play out.
  • 2 0
 Shut up and take my money!
(we're going to keep asking for a crowd funder until we get it)

Seriously, loving this!
  • 10 1
 I'm the parent of a budding racer who's just making his way to nationals in the UK. He's not quite 14 yet but is absolutely loving racing. This weekend coming we're off to North Wales to race with Pearce on a national level track. He's being coached by Katy Curd and getting better, faster and more skilled day by day This video was absolutely inspirational to watch! A fantastic insight. Thank you so so much.
  • 8 0
 Those kit and bikes looks pretty pro. I'm pretty impressed.
  • 8 0
 Great stuff! Really looking forward to seeing these throughout the season!
  • 5 0
 You know she's a racer when she goes from being uncomfortable on jumps to wanting to take Thibault's lines a week later. You are an excellent coach Ben! Gud for you Aimi!
  • 6 0
 Thanks for not making us, but FWIW this is the kind of content I'd pay for.
  • 6 0
 Great content. Loved it!
  • 6 0
 That was great! Hell yeah Aimi. And congrats Pinkbike for this program.
  • 6 0
 This is just all sorts of awesome. Well done Pinkpike Racing!
  • 5 0
 That was awesome to watch! Super inspiring!
  • 5 0
 Heart warming and inspirational. Kudos PB.
  • 2 0
 Great content. So many similar things from the other big teams, but really cool coverage. Cathro is such a great personality to be involved in representing mountain biking at this level. Thanks PB racing!
  • 1 0
 I think I have a new favourite series, really looking forward to more of this. Great work, all involved in the team itself but also the video, quality. Didn't appreciate how young Aimi is! I wonder if the other racers are wondering when they'll get to be the spotlight in an episode - suspect she'll be in EP2 a fair bit! And Ben's just such a great character at the centre of it all. Even Henry actually being useful. Early days, but kind of feel the Pinkbike Racing project could actually be something, and not just because of the cool costumes.
  • 5 0
 Nice outfits.
  • 6 1
 TRD called...
  • 9 0
 Hah we've gotten that a bit but I think the kits look really good. The colours are Pinkbike red, Continental orange, and Öhlins/Outside yellow.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: ohhhh, outside. It makes sense you aren’t running pink bikes now.
  • 4 0
 Can't wait for more!
  • 2 0
 Very healthy sponsors I might say!!!! May the pedal be with you all!
  • 2 1
 rock resistant drivetrains?
  • 1 0
 I don't know, Dwayne could probably destroy every drivetrain
  • 2 2
 @bashhard: he would destroy them just by doing his eyebrow uppy downy thing
  • 1 0
 We don’t need more bikes, we need more people like Ben Cathro
  • 1 0
 amazing!





