Video: Shed Tour and Bike Hacks with Joe Barnes

Jun 2, 2020
by Joe Barnes  


Joe takes us on a guided tour of his shed and points out a few handy tricks and inventions along the way - his fleet of bikes, favourite tool, animation workshop and gym. Joe's shed has it all.

Posted In:
Videos Joe Barnes


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
70708 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
63637 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
62875 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
54822 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
53063 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
43308 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40108 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
39729 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008362
Mobile Version of Website