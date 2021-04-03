Video: Sheffield Riders' Year in Review in 'Summer Daze'

Summer Haze is an MTB based short film showcasing the people, culture and riding in and around the Sheffield area. Filmed over the course of the 2020/21 Covid 19 lockdown it shows the spirit and drive of the local scene and the vibe it carries with it. The film begins at the hight of summer and carries on throughout, until the leaves eventually turn brown and the long summer turns into nothing but a hazy memory. Summer Haze was created as a passion project. Nothing but good fun on 2 wheels. I’m very excited to release it and I hope you enjoy.BenI want to thank every single rider, digger, filmer and person involved in the making of this film. It’s been over a year in the making and by far the biggest production I have ever done. This is all just a bit of fun to see how far I could push myself and a little memory of my time in Sheffield so don’t take it too seriously.Music (as played)Let Loose - Mt JoyFire and Brimstone - Link WrayFreedom - ChillinITBikes Are Bikes - Barney ArtistLast Night in LA - Krept and KonanWarning - Bugsy MaloneNo Halo - BrockhamptonBegin by Letting Go - EtherwoodSpring has Sprung - SKEGSSAn Ode to Jon Contra, Part 2 - LattermanRiver May Come - Wild YaksAll riders are credited at the end of the film, please forgive me if I forgot or misspelt anyone, it’s been a long process.For more of this please check out my website:https://kickrockscreations.co.uk/