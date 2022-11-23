Video: Shifting Mindset with Taylor Lideen

Pivot athlete Taylor Lideen is a pro endurance cyclist based in Bella Vista, AR. In 2018 Lideen set the new course record at the iconic 24 Hours in Old Pueblo race that takes place in Tucson, Arizona. This race became an obsession for Lideen, and he was motivated to push the limits of what’s possible once again by attempting to break his own record in 2019. He fell short. After failing to reach his goal, Lideen had to maneuver through the onslaught of emotion that followed with not achieving something he’d worked so hard for. After facing trials and tribulations, Lideen committed to attempting the record again in February 2021, and this time he was looking forward to bringing a completely reconstructed mindset to the starting line.
Due to the pandemic, OP was once again canceled just a month out of race day and rescheduled for 2022. Again, Lideen was at the peak of a long training block and his hopes to set the record straight at this race had been crushed, but he wouldn’t let that debilitate him. Lideen shifted his sights to the competitive Arizona Trail 300-mile FKT, an arduous effort that he wanted to attempt in the near future. Almost unbelievably, Lideen went down hard during a training ride prior to the attempt and suffered some major injuries that required surgery and a long recovery. Prior to the crash, Lideen was going through one of the worst mental health episodes of his life, which once again brought up questions for him and his long-term well-being. Fast forward to now and Lideen got a huge win at Unbound Gravel XL, moved to Arkansas and is now training for 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo this coming February 2023. He is once again ready to tell his story...Shifting Mindset
highlights Lideen’s evolving mindset towards racing and life. His competitive spirit to win hasn’t changed, but instead he’s constantly working to leave behind his destructive mindset toward what it means to be successful on a bicycle and in life. The film includes a proper introduction to Lideen and how his racing career came to be, a look into Mary Lideen (Taylor’s wife) and the major role that she plays in his success and exposes Taylor’s struggles with mental health in the hopes of positively affecting others dealing with the similar circumstances.
Directed and Produced by: Dylan Harris // @spiritofdylan
// DylHarris.com
Director of Photography: Ethan Hill // @ethanbhill
// EthanHillmedia.com
Edited by: Dylan Harris & Ethan Hill
Athlete: Taylor Lideen // @tlideen
// TaylorLideen.com
0 Comments